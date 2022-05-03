Novak Djokovic’s ex-coach Marian Vajda kept secret from Serb as he speaks out on split

Vajda confirmed on Tuesday that he was now coaching Slovakian world No 47 Alex Molcan, after footage of the two training together emerged the day before. It comes two months after he and Djokovic announced they had ended their 15-year partnership.

They made the decision during last year’s ATP Finals, when the Slovak had to fly in to replace Djokovic’s now-sole coach Goran Ivanisevic whose daughter tested positive for Covid, but didn’t make the news public until March. But the 57-year-old has already taken on a new charge in his younger countryman Alex Molcan and has now confessed that he has not told Djokovic about his new partnership with the 24-year-old, instead telling Ivanisevic.

“Novak and me are still friends, it was an amicable split,” he told reporters during his press conference in Bratislava. “I told Goran that we will practise together in Paris. I did not tell Novak (about working with Molcan), but I did tell Goran, so I am sure Novak knows.”

