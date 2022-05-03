Pets Of The Week: Meet Tommy And Harriet

This smiley guy is Tommy. He is described by those who know him as easy going, quiet and probably having a higher IQ than most of us – but he’s humble and doesn’t rub it in. Tommy hopes someone will adopt him. Courtesy Española Humane

Española Humane News:

Española Humane is at critical capacity after evacuating pets from the Las Vegas Animal Welfare Coalition – all adult cats and dogs have fee-waived adoptions and kittens or puppies are just $25.

Featured in this week’s adopt a pet profiles are Tommy the dog and Harriet the cat.

Tommy is a handsome, 12 month old, 36 lb. border collie who loves other dogs, has an easy going, quiet personality, and probably has a higher IQ than most of us – but he doesn’t rub it in. Tommy’s adoption fee is waived this week, and he goes home neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and with six months of heartworm prevention.

This sweet little cat is Harriet. She is ready for adoption at Española Humane. Courtesy/Española Humane

Harriet is a tiny grey tabby, 12 months old and weighs just 5 lbs. This charmer of a kitty is impossible to resist. Her adoption fee is waived this week, and she goes home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Española Humane will be on the Santa Fe Plaza with adoptable pets as part of the Mental Health Awareness Festival on Saturday.

Visit www.espanolahumane.org or call 505.753.8662.