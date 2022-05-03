Princess Eugenie ‘gets it right’ like Queen while Beatrice shows ’emotion’ like Fergie

Judi explained: “Beatrice is much more open with her thoughts and emotions and her body language looks a lot like her mother Fergie’s.

“Both women have the widest round eyes that seem to reveal everything and both have a trait of posing in a rather self-effacing and less assured way, with Beatrice often leaning her head or her torso in towards her sister or her husband as though in need of some support.”

This was even evident in the photos which announced her engagement to the world.

While Princess Beatrice cuddled into the chest of then-fiancé Edoardo Mapeli Mozzi with gleeful excitement, Princess Eugenie looked directly into the camera, appearing confident and unflappable.