Ronnie O’Sullivan backed to play for another 15 years by Judd Trump after Crucible win

O’Sullivan is regarded as one of the greatest snooker players to ever play the game and was in scintillating form throughout the Sheffield tournament as he produced a series of commanding displays. The Rocket raced into a 12-5 lead after the first day of the final. And, despite a mini-comeback from Trump, who narrowed his deficit to 14-11 at one point, O’Sullivan kept his nerve to win the title.
O’Sullivan first tasted success at the Crucible in 2001 and has been unplayable at times during some of his appearances at the tournament. And Trump believes snooker fans will be able to watch the ace for years to come.
“I think if he continues with how hard he works, keeps himself in shape, shows the same kind of determination and positive attitude, then there’s no reason he can’t be around for the next 10 to 15 years,” Trump said after the final.
O’Sullivan returned to the top of the world rankings at the start of April, despite losing to Neil Robertson in the semi-finals of the Tour Championship. And the 46-year-old went on to get the better of David Gilbert, Mark Allen, Stephen Maguire and John Higgins at the World Snooker Championship before defeating Trump in the showpiece event.
After his first title in Sheffield, O’Sullivan went on to lift the trophy in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2020. And his latest success means he is now level with Stephen Hendry at the top of the all-time standings.
But the Rocket himself has insisted he only plans to appear at two more editions of the competition. “I’ve had a good record here, the last 10 years,” O’Sullivan said. “I think I’ve had five finals, four wins – so it’s going alright. If I can get another two World Championships out, that’ll be great.
“We’ll assess it from there – that’s a minimum. I’ve given myself a minimum of doing that. Beyond that, we’ll have to wait and see. I like playing in the smaller events – I just like playing. I enjoy my work away from snooker – I’m not all in with snooker. I think that was a problem this week, I became all in. I got emotionally involved and it’s hard not to at this tournament.”
