Ronnie O’Sullivan backed to play for another 15 years by Judd Trump after Crucible win

O’Sullivan is regarded as one of the greatest snooker players to ever play the game and was in scintillating form throughout the Sheffield tournament as he produced a series of commanding displays. The Rocket raced into a 12-5 lead after the first day of the final. And, despite a mini-comeback from Trump, who narrowed his deficit to 14-11 at one point, O’Sullivan kept his nerve to win the title.

O’Sullivan first tasted success at the Crucible in 2001 and has been unplayable at times during some of his appearances at the tournament. And Trump believes snooker fans will be able to watch the ace for years to come.

“I think if he continues with how hard he works, keeps himself in shape, shows the same kind of determination and positive attitude, then there’s no reason he can’t be around for the next 10 to 15 years,” Trump said after the final.

