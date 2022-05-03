Ronnie O’Sullivan cried in Judd Trump’s arms after what he said to him after Crucible win

O’Sullivan’s tears continued when his wife and kids rushed down to see him before he took a seat in his chair to recompose himself. The snooker icon needed a moment to wipe away his tears with his towel before stepping back up to be handed his seventh world title.

Hendry has held the record for most world championships since 1999 and, while O’Sullivan has downplayed his record-equalling feat, the 46-year-old has confirmed he will be back next year to defend his crown.

“We can share it for a year. I tried to be as relaxed as I could, but that is probably the greatest result I’ve had against somebody like Judd,” O’Sullivan said. “I’ve never bothered about records. When you get them, it’s kind of nice. I don’t have targets. I’ve loved every tournament this year, I’ve just loved playing.

“I like to win, but it’s not the be-all and end-all. The Crucible brings out the worst in me. It’s probably not the best idea but we’ll probably go again next year.”