Ronnie O’Sullivan offers surprising reaction to matching Stephen Hendry’s Crucible record

Ronnie O’Sullivan insists he’s not that moved by matching Stephen Hendry’s World Snooker Championship record on Monday night – even though he was in tears post-match. O’Sullivan’s 18-13 win over Judd Trump in Sheffield saw him equal Hendry’s modern-era record of seven world titles.

O’Sullivan is the oldest world champion ever at 46 years old and his seventh success comes 21 years after his first at the iconic Crucible. Hendry reacted by insisting that it is an “honour” to share the record with The Rocket.

“I’m actually surprised it’s taken him so long to win seven,” added the Scot, who labelled 39-time ranking title winner O’Sullivan “a winning machine” and tipped him to “want eight” next year.

Yet O’Sullivan himself was rather blasé when asked about matching Hendry, insisting: “I think it meant more to him [Hendry] than me to have seven world titles but we will share it. Hendry is an absolute legend of the game. It is just a number – I do not get too caught up in that.”

