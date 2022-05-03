Russia threatens to make UK ‘radioactive wasteland’ with 500m ‘nuclear tsunami’ wave

Dmitry Kiselyov, the anchor of a Russian state-television show, warned that Moscow’s Poseidon drone can trigger a giant 500-metre tidal wave of radioactive seawater that could batter Britain and turn it into a wasteland. He said on Channel One’s Sunday evening show: “The explosion of this thermonuclear torpedo by Britain’s coastline will cause a gigantic tsunami wave.
“Having passed over the British Isles, it will turn whatever might be left of them into a radioactive wasteland.”
Poseidon is the Russian President’s nuclear-armed submarine drone that can zip through the waters at a speed of 125mph after getting dropped onto the seabed.
While this speed is slower than other intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICMBs), it is reportedly fast enough to make it uncatchable to existing torpedoes.
Mr Kiselyov noted: “Such a barrier alone also carries extreme doses of radiation.”
It is officially known as an ‘Intercontinental Nuclear-Powered Nuclear-Armed Autonomous Torpedo’ and was first unveiled in November 2015.
The weapon reportedly uses a top-secret propulsion system and can allegedly target warships, aircraft carriers, coastal fortifications and infrastructure.
Also attached to the weapon is a horror nuclear warhead that, once triggered, can generate a tsunami, sending gigantic waves crashing into enemy coastlines.
It is also powered by a nuclear reactor, worryingly giving the weapon a practically unlimited range that can strike anywhere.
Naval News estimates that the weapon weighs around 100 tonnes, which is lighter than most submarines.
But exact specifications of the warhead are still unknown.
Back in 2018, Putin called Poseidon a “super-weapon” when he was detailing the progress of the Russian nuclear triad.
Russia has warned that the super-weapons have a horror nuclear warhead attached which can be deployed “thousands of feet” below the surface.
Russia has said that it eventually wants 16 Poseidon drones on duty with
Russia’s Northern Fleet, with a possible total of 30 altogether.
But these are not the only terrifying weapons that will be on board the larger Belgorod vessel.
In fact, Belgorod is said to be capable of carrying a huge array of Russian weapons, from Losharik mini-submarines to underwater drones like the Klavesin-2R.
