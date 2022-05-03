Categories
Celebrities

“Shameless” Actor Emma Kenney Criticized Ansel Elgort’s 2022 Met Gala Appearance After His 2020 Sexual Assault Allegation


“Who’s Ansel Elgort wearing to the met….Alexander Wang?”

If you were paying attention to this year’s Met Gala coverage, you probably noticed that Ansel Elgort was there.


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

You probably also know that, back in 2020, the actor was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in 2014.


Steve Granitz / Getty Images

Ansel denied the allegations, which you can read more about here, but confirmed that he had a “brief, legal, and entirely consensual relationship” with the alleged victim. “Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well,” he said. “I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.”

So there were a few people who might’ve, say, rolled their eyes at Ansel’s Met Gala appearance — including Shameless actor Emma Kenney.


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

“Who’s Ansel Elgort wearing to the met….Alexander Wang?,” Emma tweeted, followed by three “eye-roll” emojis.


@EmmaRoseKenney / Via Twitter: @EmmaRoseKenney

If you’re wondering why Emma mentioned Alexander Wang: The fashion designer was also accused of sexual misconduct last year.


Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

“It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain,” Alexander said in a statement. “While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognize harmful behaviors.” 

Emma isn’t the first person to recently talk about the allegation against Ansel. Rachel Zegler — who starred alongside the actor in West Side Storyopened up last month about how it felt to answer questions about the subject during press appearances.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I was sitting there having just turned 19,” she said, “on the precipice of what was promised to be the biggest moment in my life, and was being held accountable [by the public] for accusations that not only had nothing to do with me but were made about a situation that was said to have occurred [five] years prior to when I had met and worked with this person.”


Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Read the entire interview with Rachel here.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.