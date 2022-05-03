Songs of Innocence, Experience and a Galaxy Far, Far Away

I repeatedly made recourse to the Blakean framework of “Innocence” and “Experience” while reading and thinking about “William Blake vs. the World.” How others will receive the book may well depend on where they sit on the innocent-to-experienced continuum. To me, Higgs often comes across as a bewilderingly innocent reader of Blake, his ear untuned to the poet’s frequencies of irony and humor and to the interpretive and emotional possibilities they extend. But Higgs’s writing is consistently clear and confident, even when he is wrong. Of Blake’s “Songs of Innocence,” he notes, “It is interesting that he chose to write a collection of songs for children rather than for adult gatherings.” As some scholars have noted, Blake never made this explicit.

It’s not hard to see why Higgs assumed that they were children’s verse. In the introduction to “Songs of Innocence,” Blake describes the poems that follow as “happy songs / Every child may joy to hear,” but Higgs misses the ambiguities here. Every child (but not adult) may (but also may not) get joy from the songs. Higgs writes that “Blake described a world of play and delight, infused with the message that spiritual beings were watching over all children, so they had nothing to fear” — which will be news to the many readers who have perceived sinister undercurrents and intimations in these verses. (George Orwell, who adapted the title of his harrowing boarding-school essay “Such, Such Were the Joys” from a line in “The Echoing Green,” clocked the irony.)

Higgs’s sunny take on “Songs of Innocence” will also surprise anyone who detects from the wooden diction and reductive moralizing at the end of the poem “The Chimney Sweeper” — “So if all do their duty, they need not fear harm” — that something isn’t right. But Higgs writes:

“The last line was in keeping with a general theme in ‘Songs of Innocence,’ the idea that a loving paternal God would protect all who were good. This was both naïve and untrue, as the reality of child sweeps’ lives demonstrated. When Blake came to write a companion verse for ‘Songs of Experience’ five years later, he had clearly realized his mistake.”

Blake, an outspoken radical more than aware of the dismal reality of the lives of young sweeps, made no mistake; the companion piece he wrote later is neither a mea culpa nor a correction; the poems are written from perspectives that differ — or are, as Blake might have it, “contraries.” Blake would, at any stage, have disdained the conventional piety that “a loving paternal God would protect all who were good.”