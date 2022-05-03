Starr Insurance Names Matthew Thompson To Newly Created Client Relationship Leadership Role  

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starr Insurance Companies, one of the world’s fastest growing commercial insurers, announced that Matthew Thompson has joined the company’s U.S. sales and distribution team as Strategic Relationship Leader.

Thompson is responsible for establishing new client relationships and expanding existing relationships, working across Starr’s underwriting teams.

Thompson previously held senior business development roles on both the carrier and brokerage sides of the commercial insurance industry.

“Matt has a great track record in insurance sales. In this new role he will help us to build strong client relationships and ensure that we exceed expectations for exceptional service,” said Robert Cruz, Executive Vice President, Field Operations, Sales and Distribution. “The difference Matt will make will manifest itself not only in hands-on attention but in how we bring multifaceted risk solutions to the people who trust us with their insurance needs.”

Matt will be based in New York City.

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, U.K. and Malta each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).

