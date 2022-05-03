Categories
Business

The Beatles And India documentary gets US Blu-ray/DVD release date

The Beatles And India, a feature-length documentary chronicling the Fab Four’s visit to the country and its cultural legacy, will be released on Blu-ray and DVD in the US on 21 June.

Directed by Ajoy Bose and Peter Compton, The Beatles And India is assembled from a wealth of archive materials, including unseen footage shot on 35mm, that present the Beatles’ relationship with India from an Indian perspective. 

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.