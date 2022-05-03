The Big Plant Sale at Green Spring Gardens

Over 20 vendors will participate in the Annual Big Garden Sale at Green Spring Gardens on Spring Garden Day, May 14, 2022, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Find unique and beautiful plants to spruce up your garden. Get advice from growers and Master Gardeners. Have your dull gardening tools sharpened by Roaming Stone Tool Sharpener.

After all the gardening fun makes you develop an appetite, you can enjoy home-baked goods and treats available from the FROGS (Friends of Green Spring Gardens) Bake Sale on the Horticulture Center Patio or delicious Bánh mì, Tacos, and Phở from PhoWheels food truck!