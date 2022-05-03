One thread in the r/television subreddit invited a more in-depth discussion of the series, and some users questioned the wisdom of teaching these kids to run errands on their own without adult help. u/Bisbee33 commented, “I wonder what happens when the toddler wants to do the shopping the next day! Since they don’t tell the kids about the cameramen who are watching them, the child thinks they are completing the task alone… I just watched the one where the 3-year-old got on a public bus twice. The second time he almost missed his stop. I hope the little guy doesn’t try it again on a different day.”

What makes this fear different from others about “Old Enough!” is that it cannot be as easily addressed with explanations of the show’s preparation process. Any measures taken to ensure a safe trip on the day of filming may no longer be present afterward. However, u/Gigantkranion noted that recognizing certain cultural differences between Japan and the U.S. can help assuage some worries and perhaps correct a few misunderstandings. With Japan being more community-focused, the toddlers can continue to lean on a network of neighbors long after the camera crew departs.

At its core, “Old Enough!” is really about capturing the moments that build the little ones’ confidence, and feeling comfortable in their community is a large piece of that.