Recently, the China Cloud Computing Center of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences officially established the “Excellent Traditional Culture Research Institute” at the Cloud Computing Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Songshan Lake, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, and held the IP conference of the Twelve Inherited Beasts and Glass Lamp project, which was appeared on the NASDAQ display in New York Times Square on April 30th, causing sensations all over the world.

Jiang Anxiang, the new dean, said that in recent years, a series of Chinese excellent traditional culture topics such as TV programs, book writing, animation planning, academic exchanges, environmental design and spatial layout have been deeply researched by the Joint Laboratory of Excellent Traditional Culture of Cloud Computing Center of Chinese Academy of Sciences. In particular, it and Anhui TV jointly launched 12 episodes of traditional culture talk show Tradition is passing on, which has a novel conception and unique expression techniques, innovates a simple cultural review, and focuses on the application of traditional culture in contemporary society. On the basis of retaining the original flavor, this series of programs tries to make further creation and development, and gets the key support from the State Administration of Radio and Television. On the basis of the Joint Laboratory of Excellent Traditional Culture, this series of programs has been approved by the “Excellent Traditional Culture Research Institute” of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences, which shows that it has become a bridge to build cultural and economic exchanges between China and Eurasian countries. It has made due contributions to the improvement of China’s international status, and thus promoted the progress of world peace and civilization.

Zuo Chaosheng, executive deputy director of China Cloud Computing Center of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences, said in an interview with Haitong News Agency that Chinese traditional culture is a huge cultural system that has been handed down for more than 5,000 years, and It is necessary to coordinate and carry forward the excellent Chinese cultural spirit that spans time and space, transcends the country, is full of eternal charm, and has contemporary value in modern society, and learning the strengths of other cultures. Not just eliminate the false and preserve the true, but also learn from each others’ strengths and make up for the shortcomings, to choose the good and follow. The establishment of this institute will explore the comprehensive, systematic and accurate cognition of outstanding traditional culture.

Zuo Chaosheng believes that the establishment of the Excellent Traditional Culture Research Institute in China Cloud Computing Center of Eurasian Academy of Sciences，is not merely the perfect combination of traditional culture with modern scientific and technological also means the main manifestation of cultural self-confidence and cultural revival.

It is understood that the institute will also systematically research and carry forward China’s excellent traditional culture, use cloud computing big data to upload a large number of classic works to the cloud by means of modern technology, etc., and conduct in-depth research on the guidance and application of traditional culture in various fields through project experiments. The research results will be applied to the practice and development of various fields and industries in modern society, and actually act on modern civilization, scientific economy and social construction, so as to promote the healthy development of society with the soft power of culture.

Wang Lingling, Secretary-General of the Institute, said that the Excellent Traditional Culture Research Institute, in combination with the general trend of “Culture+Science”, has carried out a series of projects which have been developed from excellent traditional culture：The classic animation Glass Lamp（Derives from the Journey to the West）, The animated series Twelve Inherited Beasts（Derives from The Classic of Mountains and Rivers）, Three romance movies which derives from ancient legend of Qixi — Cowherd and Weaver Girl, Marriage of the Fairy Princess，Chang Er Flies to the Moon. At the same time, the institute unites with excellent traditional cultural enterprises, drives a batch of traditional cultural industries, trains a batch of traditional cultural talents, organically combines excellent traditional culture with big data, fully taps its essence, and deeply studies the application of Chinese excellent traditional culture in various fields of modern life to serve the society. The deep integration with science, technology and culture can improve the effectiveness, added value and cultural consumption demand of the masses at the same time, and promote the quality improvement, efficiency improvement, transformation and upgrading of the cultural industry.

The cultural inheritance of the Chinese nation for 5,000 years is the sustain of “cultural education” in the new era. Traditional culture, revolutionary culture and advanced culture are the three major resources of Chinese civic education. A large part of revolutionary culture and advanced culture originated from traditional culture. Therefore, traditional culture is the cornerstone of Chinese national education and the source of social civilization development in different times. Excellent Chinese traditional culture is not only the precious wealth of the Chinese nation, the historical heritage of the nation, but also the rare cultural wealth in the world today. It is with the strong support of traditional culture that people can establish a characteristic framework for talent training in the new era, so that talents have both modern cultural literacy and traditional cultural heritage.

The world is in a new digital age. The whole Chinese society is undergoing extensive and profound “digital changes”. With the application of information technology in various fields, the cultural industry is facing unprecedented opportunities and challenges. Jiang Anxiang hopes that the establishment of the Excellent Traditional Culture Research Institute of China Cloud Computing Center of Eurasian Academy of Sciences will contribute to the promotion of Chinese cultural soft power and cultural self-confidence.

