The Flight Attendant: Young Cassie star on ‘difficulty’ of portraying a child alcoholic

“He’s a really great actor, really funny, too. He reminds me of a real Dad.

“He’s very fun to be around, and it was very fun to act off of him because our characters sort of had the same energy. So I really loved having scenes with him.”

Season two will see young Cassie coming up against her older self to an even greater extent, so expect to see much more of the rising star when The Flight Attendant returns to the UK.

This time round, the flawed heroine has managed to reach one year sober, but could her success take a hit when she uncovers an even more elaborate conspiracy?

The Flight Attendant season 2 is available to watch on HBO Max in the USA and will premiere in the UK on Sky Max and NOW on May 26.