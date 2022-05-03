The Pentaverate cast: Guide to the Netflix comedy’s cast and characters

This Thursday, Mike Myers returns in a big way for his new series The Pentaverate in which he plays eight characters in addition to creating the series. Myers has laid low in recent years so the fact he has a new leading vehicle releasing on Netflix in just a few days, is very exciting to his fans.

All six episodes of the show’s first season will arrive on May 5. Besides Myers, the show features an all-star cast of talents that includes Jeremy Irons, Debi Mazar, Ken Jeong, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders and more!

The Pentaverate cast

If you’re interested in learning about who plays who in this offbeat comedy series you’ve come to the right place! Below we detail every actor in the main cast, who they play and where you might have seen that actor before, plus some details about who they are off-screen.

How many characters does Mike Myers play in The Pentaverate?

Actor and comedian Mike Myers not only created the show but stars as eight different characters. It might be easier to list the people he isn’t playing!

Here is a brief overview of all of his characters, courtesy of Deadline:

Ken Scarborough : An old-school Canadian news journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate and win his job back.

Anthony Lansdowne : A New England conspiracy theorist who is determined to expose the Pentaverate.

: A New England conspiracy theorist who is determined to expose the Pentaverate. Rex Smith : A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist.

: A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist. Lord Lordington : The Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member.

: The Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member. Bruce Baldwin : Former media mogul.

: Former media mogul. Mishu Ivanov : Ex-Russian oligarch.

: Ex-Russian oligarch. Shep Gordon : Former rock ‘n’ roll manager.

: Former rock ‘n’ roll manager. Jason Eccleston: A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate’s super computer, MENTOR.

The actor hasn’t starred in any significant projects since the critically-panned movie The Love Guru in 2008. Perhaps this show will help him stage a comeback.

Myers is 58, born May 25, 1963 (star sign: Gemini) in Scarborough, Toronto, Canada. He is 5 feet 8 inches. Myers married café owner Kelly Tisdale in 2010. They have three children together. In recent years, the actor has only been in a handful of projects, most of them small roles, such as in films like Bohemian Rhapsody, Terminal and Space Jam: A New Legacy. He will next appear in the David O. Russell film Amsterdam, scheduled for a November 2022 release.

Lydia West as Reilly Clayton

Lydia West plays Reilly Clayton, one of Ken’s co-workers at the news station. She assists him with his mission to expose the Pentaverate—all while hiding a secret of her own.

West is a 28-year-old British actor born on June 24, 1993 (star sign: Cancer) in Islington, London, United Kingdom. She is 5 feet 8 inches. A BAFTA-nominated performer, West is known for her roles in the Channel 4 series It’s a Sin and the BBC One series Years and Years. She also stars in the British thriller series on Apple TV+ titled Suspicion and appeared in an episode of the 2020 BBC One series Dracula as Lucy Westenra. Dracula is currently streaming on Netflix.

Next, West will star alongside Stanley Tucci and David Tennant in the BBC miniseries Inside Man and she is set to co-star next to Patricia Clarkson in espionage thriller series Gray from AGC Studios. On the film side of things, West will appear in the romantic drama It’s All Coming Back to Me, set to release in February 2023.

Social Media: Instagram

Richard McCabe as Exalted Pikeman Higgins

Richard McCabe plays Exalted Pikeman Higgins, Head of the Liechtenstein Guard, the Pentaverate’s security force.

McCabe is an accomplished and Tony Award-winning Scottish actor born on August 18, 1960 (star sign: Leo) in Glasgow, United Kingdom. He is 61 and stands at 5 feet 11 inches. The actor specializes in classic theatre as part of the Royal Shakespeare Company. He’s known for his roles in movies like The Constant Gardener, Notting Hill, Eye in the Sky and Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.

He recently starred in Netflix Original series Anatomy of a Scandal and the Prime Video’s A Very British Scandal. McCabe also starred in Cyrano alongside Peter Dinklage.

Jeremy Irons as Narrator

It’s not yet clear if Jeremy Irons will actually appear in The Pentaverate, but he is lending his voice to the project as the series’ narrator.

Born September 19, 1948 (star sign: Virgo) in Cowes, United Kingdom, the award-winning actor is 73 and stands at 6 feet 2 inches. Irons married actress Sinéad Cusack in 1978 and the pair have two sons together, one of which is working actor Max Irons.

Irons is known for his prestigious body of work, which includes his Academy Award-winning performance in Reversal of Fortune and movies like Dead Ringers, The Lion King, Assassin’s Creed and Batman v Superman. He recently starred in the Netflix film Munich: The Edge of War and House of Gucci. He also starred in The Borgias and Margin Call, both of which are streaming on Netflix. Next, Irons will appear in Cello and Frankel.

Debi Mazar as Patti Davis

Debi Mazar is Patty Davis, the highly trusted Executive Assistant to the Pentaverate and some would say the brains behind the whole operation.

Mazar was born on August 13, 1964 (star sign: Leo) in Jamaica, New York, NY. She is 57 and 5 feet 5 inches. The actress is married to celebrity cook Gabriele Corcos. They have two daughters together.

She has starred in numerous films and television over the years but is probably best known for playing Maggie Amato on Younger opposite Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff in recent years. She also starred in Entourage, Empire Records, Beethoven’s 2nd, The Insider, Goodfellas, L.A. Law, Singles and Civil Wars. Mazar is a long-time friend of Madonna’s and is expected to be portrayed by someone in the upcoming biopic about the singer.

Social Media: Instagram

Keegan-Michael Key as Dr. Hobart Clark

Keegan-Michael Key will play nuclear physicist Dr. Hobart Clark who was recruited into the Pentaverate to help solve the climate change disaster.

Born March 22, 1971 (star sign: Aries) in Southfield, Michigan, Key is a 51-year-old actor and comedian and stands at about 6 feet. He is married to producer and director Elle Key.

Key has a lengthy resume and has worked with Netflix many times in the past on projects like The Bubble, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Dolemite is My Name, All the Bright Places, Green Eggs and Ham, Prom, Win It All, Friends from College and the upcoming animated film Wendell and Wild. Key will also appear in upcoming high-profile projects like Wonka, Pinocchio the untitled Mario movie and more.

Social Media: Twitter & Instagram

Ken Jeong as Skip Cho

Ken Jeong plays a casino mogul named Skip Cho who has extensive knowledge on chaos theory as it pertains to weather patterns.

Jeong is 52, born July 13, 1969 (star sign: Cancer) in Detroit, Michigan and stands at 5 feet 4 inches. He has been married to Tran Jeong since 2004 and they have twin daughters together. Jeong is an accomplished stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer and a licensed physician. While he has starred in numerous projects, he rose to prominence after starring in The Hangover film series and the sitcom Community.

He also appears in many Netflix projects, such as Murderville, Over the Moon and his own stand-up special You Complete Me, Ho. He’ll next appear in the untitled Charlie Day film formerly known as El Tonto and All-Star Weekend.

Social Media: Ken Jeong

Jennifer Saunders as Maester of Dubrovnik / Saester of Dubrovnik

Jennifer Saunders is pulling double duty in The Pentaverate as The Maester of Dubrovnik and Saester of Dubrovnik. The Maester is the Pentaverate’s head investigator while the Saester is the Maester’s sister and protector of the “parce claven,” a spare key to the organization’s voting apparatus hidden in Dubrovnik.

Saunders is a talented English actress, comedian, screenwriter and singer born July 6, 1958 (star sign: Cancer) in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, England. She is 63 and stands at 5 feet 5 inches. She has been married to Ade Edmondson since 1985 and they have three children, including singer-songwriter Ella Edmondson, actress Beattie Edmondson and actress Freya Edmondson.

She is known for portraying Edina Monsoon in Absolutely Fabulous and the Fairy Godmother in Shrek 2 where she starred alongside her co-star Mike Myers. Saunders has several additional projects in the works, including This Is the Night Mail, Sumotherhood, Allelujah and Man & Witch.

Social Media: Twitter

The Pentaverate streams this Thursday, May 5, only on Netflix.