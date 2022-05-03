Top 10 AI Skills that will Get You a Job in FAANG Companies in 2022

Here are the top 10 in-demand AI skills that will enhance your career in FAANG companies.

Artificial intelligence is the future and has a great potential to transform businesses, economies, and societies. AI enhances the speed, efficiency, and precision of human efforts and is being adopted across most industries. It’s important for tech professionals to consider honing their skills in certain areas if they want to pursue a career in AI. AI skills like Data mining, Neural Network Architecture, cloud computing, programming languages, and so on can help them land prestigious job positions at FAANG companies. FAANG is an acronym that indicates the stocks of five prominent American technology companies: Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google. Read on to find out more about the key AI skills in demand for FAANG companies.

1. Cluster Analysis: Cluster analysis is the task of clustering or grouping objects. It’s done in such a way that the objects in a group are more similar to one another than those in another group. It will give you wider scope, and you can develop your career in FAANG companies.

2. Shell Scripting: Shell scripting refers to a computer program run by a command-line interpreter called a Unix shell. It is another vital component of artificial intelligence used for pattern recognition. Scripting languages involving various shell script dialects including file manipulation, printing text, and program execution, are very helpful for FAANG interviews.

3. Signal Processing Techniques: Signal processing is another desired skill that organizations may look for in professionals. It may include time-frequency analysis, convolution, Fourier Analysis, and other AI concepts. These techniques enhance storage efficiency, transmission, and quality, and detect some components in a signal.

4. Spark: Learn the fundamentals of Spark, the technology that is revolutionizing the analytics and big data world! Spark is an open-source processing engine built around speed, ease of use, and analytics. Spark allows applications in Hadoop clusters to run up to a hundred times quicker in memory and ten times faster always while running on disk.

5. Hadoop: Hadoop is designed for beginners and professionals. Hadoop is an open-source framework. It is provided by Apache to process and analyze a very huge volume of data. It is written in Java and is currently used by Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Yahoo, Twitter, and particularly, FAANG companies.

6. Data mining: Data Mining is a process of finding potentially useful patterns from huge data sets. It is a multi-disciplinary skill that uses machine learning, statistics, and AI to extract information to evaluate future events’ probability. The insights derived from Data Mining are used for marketing, fraud detection, scientific discovery, etc

7. Neural Network Architecture: Neural networks are a part of Deep Learning and are inspired by human brain structure. They are used for adaptive control, predictive modelling, regression analysis, pattern recognition, data processing, and trainable applications.

8. Mathematical Knowledge: Artificial intelligence professionals work extensively on algorithms and applied mathematics. Mathematical skills like linear algebra, statistics, probability, graphs, optimization techniques, etc., are desirable. You can utilize these skills to solve problems and create algorithms based on the requirements.

9. Cloud Computing: The cloud computing market is projected to create nearly a $330 billion market opportunity. Cloud computing essentially involves storing and delivering data, programs, and other computing resources over the internet. Careers with this skill include cloud security engineers, data science engineers, cloud architects, and cloud consultants.

10. Programming Languages: Expert knowledge in programming languages has a surging demand with the current incessant technological advancement. Developing, testing, and building programs and apps require programming skills like C, C++, Java, Python, etc. According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, the demand for programming as a skill is expected to grow by 22% by 2028, making it a career with a wide array of opportunities in FAANG companies.