UVA Men’s and Women’s Tennis Set to Host Charlottesville Regionals at NCAA Championships

Both the Virginia men’s and women’s tennis teams will host the first and second rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tennis Championships in Charlottesville this weekend as announced on the NCAA Selection Show on Monday evening.

UVA men’s tennis (22-5), winners of both the ACC regular season and tournament titles, is the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship and will host the Charlottesville regional for the 17th time. Virginia hosts Fairleigh Dickinson (10-11) on Friday at 4pm at Boar’s Head. The winner will face the winner of Penn and VCU in the second round on Saturday at 4pm.