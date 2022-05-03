VDL faces nightmare as EU nations REFUSE to back new Russian sanctions package

European Commissioners will meet today in Strasbourg to vote on a proposal from Ms von der Leyen to phase out oil by the end of the year. The package will then be presented to ambassadors of EU Governments on Wednesday. But it may not be so easy to convince every Government as rebel nations could hamstring an effective response.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine in mid-February, Hungary has been opposed to energy sanctions on Russian energy and this still has not changed.
According to diplomats, the country is still playing hardball due to its huge dependence on Russian oil.
But on Monday, two EU officials said that Hungary and Slovakia could both be exempt from an embargo.
One official noted that the Commission may put forward “an exemption or a long transition period” to avoid sparking more division within the union.
Germany, the other nation which has appeared most opposed to oil and gas sanctions, has said it is ready to immediately ban Russian oil in a major shift from its former position.
In an update on energy security on Sunday, the German Economy Ministry said the country imported 35 percent of its crude oil from Russia in 2021, but has managed to slash that to 12 percent in recent weeks.
German economy minister Robert Habeck said: “We have managed to reach a situation where Germany is able to bear an oil embargo”.
But Mr Habeck has suggested that not every other nation will follow suit.
The Vice-Chancellor told reporters: “I don’t know whether an oil embargo is imminent.
“I hear different things and talk to my colleagues about different options.
The EU imported a staggering €48.5billion (£38billion) of crude oil in 2021, and €22.5billion (£19billion) of petroleum oils other than crude.
The bloc relies on Russia for 26 percent of its oil imports.
Ukraine had been urging the EU to take action and stop funding Putin’s war machine and will be hoping that the new package can deal an effective blow.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Monday: “This package should include clear steps to block Russia’s revenues from energy resources.”
