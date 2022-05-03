What Is Cloud Networking and Why Is It Important?

Cloud networking is an IT infrastructure that hosts part of the capabilities of an organization on a public or private cloud platform.

This service is either managed in-house or by a service provider. Essentially, cloud networking provides connectivity between work and applications across various applications and cloud-based services.

Today, businesses continue to impact the cloud computing wave. The traditional forms of networking — including on-premise servers, switches, and routers — can’t compete with the reliability, scalability, and security demands that cloud computing services now offer. Additionally, most traditional computing resources are based in-house.

What is Cloud Networking?

Cloud networking is when all or part of the network resources and capabilities are hosted in a public or private cloud. Some of these resources can include switches, routers, load balancers, bandwidth, network management, virtual routers and so much more.

As opposed to traditional computing forms, cloud-based services provide several benefits and cause a workload shift in the IT department. Typically, most companies don’t have to spend a huge budget on purchases of dedicated hardware to run business applications.

Additionally, the time taken for configuring, updating, and maintaining this hardware is completely eliminated. Cloud networking and other services remove these burdens from in-house IT teams, making operations efficient.

The Benefits

Even though there are various fears about the usage of cloud networking and other cloud-based services, these services still offer several benefits.

Lower Costs

As you might expect, lower costs are one of the primary reasons why companies are looking into Saas-based services.

Typically, with cloud networking, companies will lower their capital expenditure when compared to purchasing and maintaining software and their own equipment.

More importantly, it reduces the worry of upgrades that are constantly required when dealing with hardware. Typically, the vendor takes care of this. Such cloud services also have a pay-per-use model which is convenient and can be paid monthly or annually.

On top of that, many regard cloud services as “green” IT solutions. There’s no waste of space and such services result in lower utility costs.

Productivity

Through the use of cloud networking, your in-house IT team can off-load some of the tasks and now fully focus on other tasks.

In essence, with this service, the IT team doesn’t have to worry about configurations and maintenance updates with network services. Service providers take care of everything.

That said, you’d expect your IT department’s productivity to go through the roof.

Instant Scalability

When it comes to scalability, the traditional modes of networking made it relatively challenging.

Today, with cloud networking, scalability is instant. Instead of the IT team preparing to procure more hardware and software that typically took months, providers enable IT customers to upgrade their packages in minutes.

Reduced Downtime

The provider handles the network and infrastructure updates. That said, there’s no need for the in-house IT team to worry about this.

Additionally, the team doesn’t necessarily have to bring the whole network down just to conduct updates. That’s a tremendous advantage when it comes to using cloud networking since there’s minimal or zero downtime.

Increased Security

Interestingly, as much as most people are skeptical about cloud services, it’s one of the most secured online services.

What’s more, cloud networking companies actually offer a big advantage.

From encryptions, data loss prevention, firewall implementation, malware protection to authentication — cloud networking has it all. These are just to name a few of the cloud networking features offered by most providers.

Mobility

Users access most services through the web. That being the case, you can easily access it and retrieve data from anywhere, at any time, using any device that has internet capability. Therefore, your IT users are freed up to move about as they see fit.

Today, IT users can take advantage of their personal mobile devices to access cloud networking applications while increasing their productivity on the road.

More importantly, the consistent and reliable connectivity ensures that IT experts are always available whenever any challenges arise at work.

Wrapping Up

Undoubtedly, users worldwide need reliable and secure access to applications and data use every day. Thankfully, cloud networking makes it easy for anyone to access this information on the go.

More importantly, businesses today turn to cloud services for agility and a desire to increase sales.

The cloud model has become a standard approach to building and delivering services and applications for modern enterprises. That said, cloud networking plays a key role in organizations as it addresses the growing infrastructure needs, redundancy plans, and regional expansions.

With that in mind, a robust infrastructure can effectively connect multiple servers across the globe providing insight into traffic speed, workloads, and applications. This is all done with secure, reliable, and consistent connectivity.