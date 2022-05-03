Wildlife Board nod, environment clearance must for Jog Falls projects: Forest Department

The Karnataka Forest Department has directed the Jog Management Authority to get environment clearance and wildlife clearance from the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife for the proposed Tourism Development Project at Jog Falls in Shivamogga district.

The State Cabinet has already approved the construction of a 5-star hotel at a cost of nearly ₹120 crore apart from a ropeway, and these are in addition to other development works at a cost of around ₹185 crore under PPP model.

The environment clearance and wildlife board clearance are not just for the 5-star hotel for which forest diversion has been sought, but also for the mega tourism infrastructure proposed on revenue land, according to wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni who had filed objections to the project citing various provisions of the law.

The project entails construction of a 5-star hotel, ropeway, a huge entrance gate, a Sharavathi statue, science/children park, view deck, restaurant, rest rooms, peripheral road and intermittent road, footpath, administrative wing, vehicle parking facility, ticket counter, drinking water, first aid room, boating to Vadanbail temple and water sports at Talakalale, and lighting up or illumination of the falls.

The Forest Department has stated that the area proposed for diversion is situated in the Western Ghats and is categorised as open forest eco class-1 tropical wet evergreen forest, as per the forest conservation guidelines and is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Besides, it is located about 2.7 km (aerial distance) from the boundary of Sharavathi Valley Lion Tailed Macaque sanctuary. Though an Eco Sensitive Zone has not been notified, an area of 10 km from the boundary is deemed to be ESZ as per a Supreme Court direction in case of wildlife sanctuaries for which ESZ is yet to be notified. Hence, any regulated activity within the ESZ needs environmental clearance from the Centre, according to the Forest Department, which submitted its response in February 2022, and the same was forwarded to the Centre in April.

It also stated that the remaining infrastructure and construction works – apart from the 5 star hotel – are proposed on 18.30 acres granted by the Revenue Department. But the land is situated in the limits of the deemed ESZ of Sharavathi Valley Lion Tailed Macaque Sanctuary, and hence the Jog authorities should secure environmental clearance as per provisions of the law, as per the Forest Department’s response to the objections raised by Giridhar Kulkarni.

Jog Falls in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka.

| Photo Credit: VAIDYA



While conceding the need for both environmental and wildlife clearance to the tourism infrastructure, the Forest Department has reiterated its approval for a 5-star hotel on the ground that it was proposed to be constructed by demolishing the existing PWD guest house and no additional diversion of forest land was required.

Giridhar Kulkarni said though the Forest Department has conceded that environment clearance and wildlife clearance are a must for tourism activities on non-forest land, it is more to comply with legal requirements.

The Forest Department’s response to other objections reads as if it is more enthusiastic about the project than conservation. ‘’By adopting suitable precautionary measures, damage to the environment and wildlife can be prevented successfully,” according to the Forest Department’s report.

Though the project is within the ESZ of the Lion Tailed Macaque Sanctuary, the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Sagar division, is dismissive of fears of human-animal conflict on the ground that ’wildlife movement is not frequent in this area’ and expects the proposed infrastructure projects to create jobs for the local people and help the economy.