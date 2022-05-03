Young Adults Sought for Summer Environmental Fellowships – SNJ Today

Do you know someone who enjoys the outdoors? Over the course of the summer, Delaware River Watershed Fellows will have the opportunity to explore and gain environmental conservation work experience at one of AWE’s 23 environmental centers located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Fellows will work side-by-side with environmental education center staff on recreational activities on trails and waterways, habitat enhancement projects, community outreach and engagement.

It’s a hands-on professional experience.Fellows work 35 to 40 hours a week, June through August. Along the way, Fellows will work with their supervisor to develop a specific Capstone project that will be presented for their peers and AWE colleagues at the Fellowship Summit.

Over the past four seasons nearly 100 individuals have been hired to participate in this 12-week, paid summer program. Fellows receive basic watershed education training and gain hands-on experience in the field, serving as environmental educators and ambassadors with their host center.

AWE centers are charged with prioritizing Fellowship opportunities for young people from the local communities they serve, particularly those communities that have been historically marginalized or systematically excluded from participation in the environmental field.