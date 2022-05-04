36 Celebrities Who Use Gender Neutral Pronouns

Gender is a social construct.
Pronouns can be an integral part of a person’s identity, how they feel about themselves, and more. Experimenting and playing around with pronouns to see what best describes the human you are can be a very rewarding experience. Here are 35 celebrities who use pronouns that are different from the binary ones of “she” and “he.”
PS: Not all nonbinary people use gender-neutral pronouns, and not everyone who uses gender-neutral pronouns is nonbinary.
1.
Demi Lovato (they/them)
2.
Ezra Miller (they/it/ze)
3.
Janelle Monáe (she/they)
4.
Ruby Rose (they/she)
5.
Sam Smith (they/them)
6.
Ben Levi Ross (they/he)
7.
Elliot Page (he/they)
8.
Brigette Lundy-Paine (they/them)
9.
Amandla Stenberg (she/they)
10.
Nico Tortorella (they/them)
11.
Rain Dove (any pronouns)
12.
Halsey (she/they)
13.
Asia Kate Dhillon (they/them)
14.
Joey Soloway (they/them)
15.
Kehlani (she/they)
16.
Bex Taylor-Klaus (they/them)
17.
Sara Ramirez (they/them)
18.
Indya Moore (they/them)
19.
Jonathan Van Ness (she/they/he)
20.
Emma Corrin (she/they)
21.
Lachlan Watson (they/them)
22.
Alok V Menon (they/them)
23.
Mae Martin (she/they)
24.
Leo Baker (they/them)
25.
Shea Couleé (she/they)
26.
Ian Alexander (they/he)
27.
Liv Hewson (they/them)
28.
Gerard Way (he/they)
29.
Courtney Stodden (they/them)
30.
Bob the Drag Queen (she/he)
31.
Trisha Paytas (she/they)
32.
Ashnikko (she/they)
33.
Kae Tempest (they/them)
34.
Quintessa Swindell (they/he)
