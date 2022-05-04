Categories
36 Celebrities Who Use Gender Neutral Pronouns


Gender is a social construct.

Pronouns can be an integral part of a person’s identity, how they feel about themselves, and more. Experimenting and playing around with pronouns to see what best describes the human you are can be a very rewarding experience. Here are 35 celebrities who use pronouns that are different from the binary ones of “she” and “he.”

PS: Not all nonbinary people use gender-neutral pronouns, and not everyone who uses gender-neutral pronouns is nonbinary.

Demi Lovato (they/them)


In 2021 Demi came out as nonbinary in an Instagram post. “Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be,” the 28-year-old wrote in a post introducing their new podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato. You can read more about their coming out here.

Ezra Miller (they/it/ze)


According to the pronouns listed on Instagram, Ezra Miller goes by they/its/ze.

Janelle Monáe (she/they)


“I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman…solely. I feel like God is so much bigger than the he or the she. And if I am from God, I am everything,” she revealed on Facebook’s Red Table Talk.  “My pronouns are free-ass motherf— and they/them, her/she,” they clarified to the LA Times.

Ruby Rose (they/she)


According to their Instagram, Ruby uses they/she pronouns.

Sam Smith (they/them)


In 2017, singer Sam Smith came out and announced on Instagram that they are officially changing their pronouns to they/them. “After a lifetime of being at war with my gender, I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out,” they explained.

Ben Levi Ross (they/he)


According to Ben Levi Ross’s Instagram page, their pronouns are listed as they/he.

Elliot Page (he/they)


In 2020, Elliot Page came out as a trans man via a statement on Twitter and clarified that their pronouns are he/they. “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” Elliot said in his statement. “And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

Brigette Lundy-Paine (they/them)


In 2019, Lundy-Paine came out via a now-deleted Instagram post. “I’m nonbinary, always felt a lil bit boy, lil bit girl, lil bit neither…Using they/them as of late n it feels right. Scary AF to come out n been rly putting this off. But I feel I owe it to myself and to all of us who struggle w/ gender,” they explained.

Amandla Stenberg (she/they)


“I don’t necessarily always subscribe to female pronouns just because I don’t think that pronouns are necessarily very meaningful. I’ve said before that I’m comfortable with using the pronouns ‘they’ or ‘them’ alongside ‘she’ and ‘her’ just because that’s a conversation that’s important to me,” revealed The Hunger Games star to People during an interview.

Nico Tortorella (they/them)


In an interview with Independent, they revealed that their pronouns are they/them. “I have started playing with they/them pronouns for myself and anyone I can when it is appropriate,” they revealed.

Rain Dove (any pronouns)


“Use she, he, it, one, they… I honestly don’t care… All I’m listening for in that sound is positivity. In all reality… I am nothing. Neither a man nor woman. I am a human. I just have specific anatomical capacities that I am satiated with and do not want to change. I don’t identify as ‘male’ or ‘female’ but rather as I am I,” the actor, model and activist admitted to the Guardian.

Halsey (she/they)


According to Halsey’s Instagram page, their pronouns are listed as she/they.

Asia Kate Dhillon (they/them)


 “Oh, right. We’re all babies and then someone looks at what’s between our legs and assigns us a sex, then a gender identity is placed on top. So I don’t have to change my body, I can release she/her pronouns, I can use they/them. This is who I am,” Asia Kate Dhillon explained about their pronouns in an interview with the New York Times.

Joey Soloway (they/them)


“I always remind people that we use a “they” pronoun for our singular. But we don’t know the gender all the time. “Who left their sunglasses here?” That’s they. “Somebody left their lunch on the table.” It’s not about a plural. It’s about we don’t know the gender, and to just not know the gender, and to ungender, it’s just a great exercise,” Soloway revealed to The Hollywood Reporter

Kehlani (she/they)


“I don’t mind when people say ‘she’ at all, but something feels really affirming when people say ‘they.’ It feels like…you really see me,” Kehlani opened up in an interview with Byrdie magazine.

Bex Taylor-Klaus (they/them)


According to their official Twitter handle, Bex Taylor-Klaus’s pronouns are they/them.

Sara Ramirez (they/them)


Sara Ramirez initially came out as a nonbinary person using she/they pronouns. As of now, according to the pronouns listed on their Instagram page, they exclusively go by they/them pronouns.

Indya Moore (they/them)


According to this interview given to Variety, Indya Moore goes by they/them pronouns.

Jonathan Van Ness (she/they/he)


“For me, when I came out as nonbinary, I didn’t use ‘they/them.’ I am literally OK with ‘he,’ ‘she,’ or ‘they,’” the QueerEye star revealed.

Emma Corrin (she/they)


Emma’s pronouns are listed as she/they on their Instagram handle.

Lachlan Watson (they/them)

Alok V Menon (they/them)


Alok V Menon is a gender non-conforming, nonbinary actor, comedian, speaker, and writer. According to their Instagram page, their pronouns are they/them.

Mae Martin (she/they)


Mae Martin came out as nonbinary and clarified their pronouns via a heartfelt Instagram post.

Leo Baker (they/them)

Shea Couleé (she/they)


The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 5, Shea Couleé, goes by she/they pronouns, according to their Instagram.

Ian Alexander (they/he)


According to their Instagram, the 21-year-old known for their roles as Buck Vu on The OA, as Lev in The Last of Us Part II, and as Gray Tal on Star Trek: Discovery uses they/he pronouns. 

Liv Hewson (they/them)


“I’ve only started to talk about my gender identity publicly within the last year or so. That wasn’t for any specific reason. I wasn’t quite sure how to, I wasn’t quite ready and it’s been very gradual. Me being more expressive with my pronouns, that’s something that happens in very small steps. And that’s okay. You know, I’m figuring it out and I’m happy that it’s something I’m starting to feel more comfortable with now,” the nonbinary actor revealed to Gay Star News. According to their Instagram, they exclusively use they/them pronouns.

Gerard Way (he/they)


In 2015, Gerard Way, the lead vocalist of the band My Chemical Romance, clarified his pronouns in a reply tweet.

Courtney Stodden (they/them)


In April 2021, Courtney Stodden clarified their pronouns via an Instagram post.

Bob the Drag Queen (she/he)


The star of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen uses she/he pronouns. He confirmed his pronouns while replying to a fan on Twitter.

Trisha Paytas (she/they)

Ashnikko (she/they)


According to their official Twitter page, the singer and musician uses she/they pronouns.

Kae Tempest (they/them)


Performance poet, writer, and musician came out as nonbinary through a heartfelt letter posted on their Instagram page. In an interview with the Guardian, the hip-hop poet and playwright said their coming out was “huge,” and “a beautiful but difficult thing to do publicly.”

Quintessa Swindell (they/he)


Quintessa Swindell identifies as nonbinary and gender nonconforming. According to Swindell’s Instagram, their pronouns are listed as they/he.

