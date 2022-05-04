36 Celebrities Who Use Gender Neutral Pronouns



Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images



“I’ve only started to talk about my gender identity publicly within the last year or so. That wasn’t for any specific reason. I wasn’t quite sure how to, I wasn’t quite ready and it’s been very gradual. Me being more expressive with my pronouns, that’s something that happens in very small steps. And that’s okay. You know, I’m figuring it out and I’m happy that it’s something I’m starting to feel more comfortable with now,” the nonbinary actor revealed to Gay Star News. According to their Instagram, they exclusively use they/them pronouns.