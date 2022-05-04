5 steps you can take now to make your kitchen eco-friendly

How to manage your climate anxiety

If climate change feels scary and overwhelming to you, you’re not alone. With so much on the line, it’s normal to want to tune out when it comes to news about our warming planet. Here are some tips for managing those feelings.

Take care of yourself: Need immediate stress relief? Try one of these surprising science-based strategies. Need help with general climate anxiety? Here are some tips for coping and how a climate journalist manages her climate grief.

Make sustainable changes: Individual actions alone won’t stop climate change — but they can restore to you a sense of agency because you change what you can control. One place to start is going greener in your kitchen or planning a more climate-friendly vacation.

Track progress: There’s still time for positive systemic change. We’re keeping track of what the Biden administration is doing to fight climate change, as well as tracking related policies and solutions being proposed in the United States and abroad.