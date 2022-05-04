Categories
Activision says Call of Duty: Vanguard did not meet expectations ‘due to our own execution’


To use official industry parlance, Call of Duty: Vanguard was pretty okay. “The singleplayer has a couple of great missions, and the multiplayer has a couple of decent modes,” we said in our 60% review. “But on the whole, Call of Duty: Vanguard is a war we’ve seen before.”

Apparently, Activision Blizzard feels more or less the same way. In its recently-released 2021 annual report, the company said that Vanguard didn’t meet expectations, “primarily due to our own execution.”

