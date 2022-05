The final contestant, Joe, joined Neil in the final by adding £4,000 to the prize fund.

However, Mark comfortably defeated the pair’s score of 13 with 58 seconds spare.

He commented: “You guys did really well. You can look at it another way, you did your score 13, Kate did seven on the cash builder, her in there on her own and you’re suddenly 18, 19 and then welcome to pressure so we’ll never know.”

