Bridgerton season 3 is not coming to Netflix in May 2022

Bridgerton. (L to R) Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

It seems like all anyone can talk about is Bridgerton, and with good reason. The Regency-era Netflix series has very easily captured our hearts. The love stories and time period just get you swept up into the show.

Bridgerton season 2 broke Netflix records when it held the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 list with over 193 million viewing hours within its first three days streaming. The series has also become the biggest English-language series of all time on Netflix. With the highly-anticipated Stranger Things season 4 coming out soon, I wonder if it will surpass those Bridgerton records!

Whether it’s Stranger Things or Bridgerton who get the higher numbers, there’s one thing that’s clear. The period drama is one of the streaming service’s most popular shows, and we’re always eager for more.

Though season 2 just dropped in March 2022, that doesn’t mean we’re not asking for the next installment. But unfortunately, the third season won’t be coming to us in May 2022. It may not even be here this year.

Bridgerton season 3 release date predictions

But on a positive note, we do know the cameras are set to start rolling very soon! In an Instagram post from Women’s Wear Daily, Lady Whistledown herself gave us the good news! Actress Nicola Coughlan said the actors and crew are “getting into season 3” this summer.

Let’s take a look at seasons 1 and 2. The first season began filming in July 2019 and wrapped around seven months later in Feb. 2020. This was right before everything shut down due to the pandemic. Season 1 didn’t drop on Netflix until 10 months after that in Dec. 2020. That was probably due to COVID challenges and the fact that no one was working for months.

Season 2 filming took around the same time. Production started in March 2021 and ended Nov. 2021 around eight months later. Then Bridgerton season 2 came along only four months after in March 2022.

If we go off the second season’s timeline, by the time filming and post-production work wraps for Bridgerton season 3 then we’re probably not going to see the new season in 2022 and will have to wait until the middle of 2023.