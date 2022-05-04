Business Notes

PANKOW JOINS TRUST COMPANY

The Sanibel Captiva Trust Company announced the addition of Ann K. Pankow as senior vice president and trust officer to the Sanibel team, with her office located at 2460 Palm Ridge Road.

As trust officer, she will serve as a main point of contact for clients and their relationship team, collaborating on accounts, facilitating account and estate documents, distributions and more.

Prior to joining the company, Pankow served as senior client experience Manager for the Key Private Bank, focusing on clients’ wealth management plans and assets. Earlier, she was trust officer and private wealth advisor at the FineMark National Bank & Trust, where she advised clients on wealth management goals and provided trust and estate services and financial planning. Pankow also served as economic and financial analyst consultant at The World Bank, where she analyzed expected economic and financial returns on domestic and international endeavors.

Pankow graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University with a Bachelor of Science in finance. She holds the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor, Certified Financial Planner and Chartered Financial Consultant designations, along with Philanthropic Solutions in Financial Planning Certificate through the Financial Planning Association.

Pankow is a founding member of the Southwest Florida Women in Investment Management Committee and was selected as a Southwest Florida 40 under 40 Award winner and acknowledged for the Soaring Eagles Society, FGCU Lutgert College of Business. She was also an honors graduate of the Florida Bankers Association’s Florida Trust and Wealth Management School.

SAN CAP COMMUNITY BANK PROMOTES PEMBERTON

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank announced the promotion of Wannetta Pemberton to vice president and secondary market manager at the Downtown Branch in Fort Myers.

In her new role, she will be responsible for leading and managing the residential mortgage processing department.

Pemberton has worked in the banking industry for over three decades. She began her career in retail banking and then transitioned to residential lending. She worked at the bank as a senior residential loan processor from 2008-12, then relocated to Kentucky. Pemberton worked at a community bank in Ohio as a loan processing manager for five years, and in 2017 she returned to Southwest Florida and the San Cap bank.

SAN CAP COMMUNITY BANK HIRES FARST

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank announced that Zachary Farst has joined the team as a teller at its main office, at 2406 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel.

He is responsible for assisting customers with personal and business banking transactions.

Farst has experience working in the retail and hospitality industries. He is currently pursuing an associate degree from Florida SouthWestern State College in exercise science and biology.

SANIBEL MAKES LIST OF BEST BEACHES

Trips To Discover, a digital travel magazine, recently released its updated “The 19 Best Beaches in Florida (and Why)” for 2022 and Sanibel Island made the list.

It states, “Laid-back with predominantly warm, calm waters, Sanibel is a favorite for families traveling with children. Sanibel Island is known for its world-class shelling and charming vibes, you will find visitors and locals alike bent over scouring the beach to examine the unique treasures the ocean provides in what has affectionately been coined as the ‘Sanibel Stoop.’ While there are many restaurants, shops, and galleries in the area, Sanibel likes to preserve its small-town feel and you will be hard-pressed to find many chain restaurants, streetlights, or even traffic lights.”

Trips To Discover reported that the top beaches were chosen for their impressive quality of shoreline that showcases the natural beauty of Florida, where beach-goers can expect a pristine stretch of sand for sunbathing, swimming and other outdoor activities.

To view the full list, visit https://www.tripstodiscover.com/best-beaches-florida/.