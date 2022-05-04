CAROL LYNN SPRINGER Obituary (2022) Fort Wayne Newspapers

CAROL LYNN SPRINGER, 76, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving children. Carol was born Carol Lynn Forsgren on Jan. 9, 1946, in Chicago, Ill. Carol was an English major at Purdue University and loved correcting her children’s spelling and grammar. She loved sewing, crocheting, and other craft projects. She had a passion for genealogy and discovering the history of her family. She worked for many years as a secretary at IBM, and was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. Carol is survived by her two daughters, Julie Springer and Shelley Roberts; son, Michael Springer, and his daughter/her granddaughter, Coraline Springer. She will also be missed by her two cherished cats, Rocky and Harley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Fred Forsgren; stepfather, Warren LaGrand; and her beloved husband of 48 years, Lenard Springer. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the Parkview Cancer Institute, the Allen County Public Library Genealogy Department, or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Springer family at www.mccombandsons.com
Published by Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 4, 2022.
