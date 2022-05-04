Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage, video shows. A suspect is in custody, LAPD says

“A famous comedian was performing at the Hollywood Bowl. He had finished his act and as he was exiting the stage, a male who was part of the audience jumped on the stage and tackle(d) this celebrity to the ground,” said LAPD spokesperson Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

The suspect, 23, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and taken to a hospital for medical treatment, Lomeli said. The victim “was not injured as a result of the crime,” she said.

The weapon was a “knife blade,” Lomeli said. The motive of the apparent attack remains unclear.

It also wasn’t clear whether Chappelle filed an official police report.