Dr Michael Mosley shares the vegetable that ‘could keep your brain healthy as you age’

“So, I’m at home making sauerkraut. I’ve just been grating in lots of this lovely colourful vegetable,” said Dr Michael Mosley in his BBC Radio 4 podcast. “And I should probably have worn an apron because it’s staining my shirt,” the host noted. The vegetable he’s referring to is beetroot. And apart from being a colourful addition to your meals, it also offers plenty of benefits for your brain.

“This particular vegetable has been shown to improve physical and cognitive performance and may even help you run faster,” the doctor shared.

However, there’s a specific form of beetroot that has been associated with brain benefits through studies.

Dr Mosley said: “Consuming beetroot juice has been shown to boost cognition [and] improve your ability to make quick decisions.

“There are some suggestions it could even be helpful for keeping your brain healthy as you age.”

