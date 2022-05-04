Categories
Showbiz

Eustice sparks uproar on BBC Breakfast over cost of living claim ‘We’ve done what we can’


@denton0690 tweeted, sarcastically: “George Eustice is helpfully pointing out that the cost of living crisis is because people are buying expensive brands of beans.

“What a relief to have someone so enlightened, in power.”

However, @PumpkinLover17 believed Nugent was too hard on Eustice, tweeting: “And now on #BBCBreakfast we have Sally interrupting and showing clear annoyance and frustration when interviewing George Eustice.

“The difference in facial features and voices when interviewing Lab or Tory are obvious to anyone who isn’t a zealous Tory or Labour supporter.”

BBC Breakfast airs weekdays from 6am on BBC One.





Source link

Lucas Hill-Paul

By Lucas Hill-Paul

Lucas Hill-Paul is a Digital TV Reporter at Express.co.uk. As seen in: Daily Express, Screen Rant, Scottish Daily Record, Kent Live, Film Daily, The Mancunion, SWLondoner, SussexLive, Northants Live

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.