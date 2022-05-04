Eustice sparks uproar on BBC Breakfast over cost of living claim ‘We’ve done what we can’

@denton0690 tweeted, sarcastically: “George Eustice is helpfully pointing out that the cost of living crisis is because people are buying expensive brands of beans.

“What a relief to have someone so enlightened, in power.”

However, @PumpkinLover17 believed Nugent was too hard on Eustice, tweeting: “And now on #BBCBreakfast we have Sally interrupting and showing clear annoyance and frustration when interviewing George Eustice.

“The difference in facial features and voices when interviewing Lab or Tory are obvious to anyone who isn’t a zealous Tory or Labour supporter.”

