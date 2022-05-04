ExCeL London hosts four shows this week including Grand Designs Live – EN

ExCeL London is currently hosting four shows this week – Grand Designs Live (30 April-8 May), UK Construction Week London (3-5 May), Concrete Expo London (3-4) and Learning Technologies 2022 (4-5).

Last weekend saw the return of Grand Designs Live (GDL), organised by Media 10, with presenter Kevin McCloud (pictured). The show sections include build, kitchens and bathrooms, interiors and gardens, as well as the return of National and Custom Self-Build Week.

New for GDL 2022 is The Green Zone – a 2,000sqm area dedicated to showcasing eco-friendly products and services from companies that put sustainability at the heart of their business

This year also sees the launch of Media 10’s Green Living Live, which is running alongside GDL.

Meanwhile, UK Construction Week London – the UK’s largest built environment event – will feature the Innovation Zone, a showcase of inventions that is aimed to change the construction industry.

Co-located with UK Construction Week, the Concrete Expo, supported by the Concrete Society and Structural Concrete Alliance, welcomes over 4,600 attendees with a vested interest in the production and use of concrete.

Learning Technologies – a showcase of tech-supported workplace learning – continues to grow year on year. This week it is expected to host over 9,000 attendees from 50 different countries, with 200 seminars and 200 exhibitors.