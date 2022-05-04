Forgetting the bitterness in her relationship with Salman, Kangana arrived to celebrate Eid

Actress Kangana Ranaut is a well-known Bollywood actress. It is known to all that there is a figure of thirty-six between Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Kangana. Many times ‘Dhakad Girl’ has been seen making rhetoric against Bhaijaan. Now Kangana seems to have forgotten her troubles with Salman and last night she had come to celebrate Eid with Salman Khan on the occasion of Eid, from where the beautiful pictures of the actress have gone viral on social media.

Talking about the looks, during this time Kangana has looked beautiful in a green embroidered sharara suit. With this outfit, she has carried a matching dupatta. Kangana has completed her look in matching earrings and necklace with the dress. Stylish low bun looks great in her beauty. Simply put, Kangana has managed to attract everyone in the traditional look.

Photos of this look have also been shared by Kangana on her Instagram account and have also been seen wishing the fans a happy festival. Talking about working, these days Kangana Ranaut is seen hosting the reality show Lockup. With which she will soon be seen in the movie Dhaakad as well. The trailer of the film has been released a few days back.

