Categories
Celebrities

Head Pieces Were Having A Moment At The 2022 Met Gala – Here Are 15 Of My Favorites


Attendees of the 2022 Met Gala celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” showed up and showed out on the red carpet with gowns and suits, but these celebs went the extra mile by styling their heads as well:

1.

Teyana Taylor


Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

Teyana stole the show with her Iris van Herpen x Malakai collaborative headpiece. This work of art is known as a Psyche couture mask and features “sterling silver vines and gills capped with faceted amethyst pods.” She graced the red carpet in an Iris van Herpen haute couture cutout dress, which featured beautiful shades of purple and blue.

2.

Kylie Jenner


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kylie was giving extreme wedding vibes as she paid homage to late African American designer Virgil Abloh in this voluminous off-white couture ivory gown with a ruffled skirt and sheer bodice. She accessorized the look by wearing a backward baseball cap that had a netted veil and floral detailing attached. The gown was a part of Virgil’s final collection.

3.

Winnie Harlow


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Winnie wowed on the carpet in an Iris van Herpen haute couture original dress. It was decorated with a massive “white organza flower-like accent” with a “large black tribal-inspired appliqué.” She accessorized with a kinetic sculpture headpiece by Casey Curran, in collaboration with Iris van Herpen. It featured “glass and gold detailing, white flame-like accents and clear gemstones” that almost resembled an extravagant candelabra.

4.

Jessica Chastain


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jessica channeled old Hollywood with this Gucci ensemble, with inspiration drawing from the character Nora Desmond in the 1950 film Sunset Boulevard. She wore a ruby duchess silk sequined dress with a winding crystal snake silhouette that reached from her neck to her hips. Jessica paired the dress with a matching ruby sequined turban.

5.

Alicia Keys


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alicia paid homage to her home, New York City, where she rocked a “hand-embroidered and hand-beaded Ralph Lauren duchess satin cape” that features the city skyline encrusted with “more than 200,000 crystals and styled with her column dress that required approximately 30,000 crystals and black lacquer sequins.” Hair artists Fesa Nu styled Alicia’s hair in a sleek braided ponytail adorned with sparkling discs.

6.

Claire Danes


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Claire was spotted wearing a pale yellow lace Lanvin gown at the Met Gala. But what immediately caught fans’ eyes was her black netted veil, which attached to a hairband.

7.

Janelle Monáe


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Janelle wore a Ralph Lauren “elongated column dress with a fluted mermaid skirt.” The dress also featured “shimmering silver crystal stripes and black beaded sequins.” The look was adorned with 36,000 jet-black crystals.

8.

Jessie Buckley


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Jessie poked fun at gender stereotypes for her Met Gala look as she rocked a drawn-on pencil mustache with a pinstripe suit by Schiaparelli. She completed her outfit with a broad-brimmed black hat.

9.

SZA


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

SZA’s humongous hat was the talk of the night, which she styled with a hot pink dress, latex gloves, and knee-high latex boots.

10.

Sarah Jessica Parker


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

SJP dawned a black-and-white Christopher John Roberts gown featuring a bustier top, oversized sleeves, and a fascinatingly dramatic train. According to Glamour, “the gown was inspired by Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, Mary Todd Lincoln’s official dress maker and the first Black female fashion designer in the White House who was a formerly enslaved woman.” She completed the look with a mesh, diamond-encrusted Philip Treacy hat and fascinator. Philip was also behind SJP’s 2015 Met Gala headpiece.

11.

Normani


Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

Normani wore a two-piece Christian Siriano black velvet bubble gown that came with a matching abstract hat. Her hat was carefully placed on a tilt to show off her newly dyed red hair.

12.

Cynthia Erivo


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

According to Allure, Cynthia’s head wrap was a reference to the Tignon Law of 1786, which was a law that forced Black women to cover their hair in a knotted headdress so they would stop adorning their hair with beads and jewels. The law was enforced to not only signify their class but also also to “calm white men’s desires.”

13.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

MJ collaborated with Jeremy Scott for this custom-made Moschino look. The golden sequined dress gathered at the neck, which attached to a matching sequined cap.

14.

La La Anthony


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

La La hit the Met Gala red carpet as a fashion correspondent wearing a custom-made burgundy cutout number by LaQuan Smith. To top it off (pun intended), La La called on designer Laurel DeWitt for her metal spiral fascinator/hat. It was tilted on one side so that the other side could show off the metal floral detailing.

15.

Blake Lively


Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Blake channeled the Statue of Liberty with her ensemble, which included her very own crown made by Lorraine Schwartz. The colors mimicked the copper statue’s blue-green hue. The crown included seven spikes to represent the seven continents and 25 jewels to represent the 25 windows on the statue. But her homage to New York didn’t stop there! The detailed designs on her gown mirrored the celestial map on the ceiling of Grand Central Station.


Tell us about your favorite look in the comments below!





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.