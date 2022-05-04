Head Pieces Were Having A Moment At The 2022 Met Gala – Here Are 15 Of My Favorites



Taylor Hill / Getty Images



Blake channeled the Statue of Liberty with her ensemble, which included her very own crown made by Lorraine Schwartz. The colors mimicked the copper statue’s blue-green hue. The crown included seven spikes to represent the seven continents and 25 jewels to represent the 25 windows on the statue. But her homage to New York didn’t stop there! The detailed designs on her gown mirrored the celestial map on the ceiling of Grand Central Station.