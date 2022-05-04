Head Pieces Were Having A Moment At The 2022 Met Gala – Here Are 15 Of My Favorites

Attendees of the 2022 Met Gala celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” showed up and showed out on the red carpet with gowns and suits, but these celebs went the extra mile by styling their heads as well:
1.
Teyana Taylor
2.
Kylie Jenner
3.
Winnie Harlow
4.
Jessica Chastain
5.
Alicia Keys
6.
Claire Danes
7.
Janelle Monáe
8.
Jessie Buckley
9.
SZA
10.
Sarah Jessica Parker
11.
Normani
12.
Cynthia Erivo
13.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
14.
La La Anthony
15.
Blake Lively
Tell us about your favorite look in the comments below!
Source link