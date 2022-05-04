High school state tournament action has started with tennis playoffs

With the arrival of the month of May comes two of our favorite things—Orange Dream eegee’s and State Tournament play in the various high-school spring sports. For reasons that no one has ever explained, tennis has always finished a couple weeks or so ahead of baseball, softball, and track & field.

In tennis, there are two types of State competitions. There is the usual team vs. team competition with the spots being determined by the Power Point system. Last weekend, numerous Northwest players competed in the non-team State Tournament in the Valley of the Sun. Out of hundreds who compete in each event (boys’ singles, girls’ doubles, etc.), only 32 advance to State.

In Girls’ Division II Singles, freshman Sarah Goldman of Ironwood Ridge, who was making the first of what should be four trips to State in her career, lost her opening match, 6-2, 6-2. Her older brother, Jacob Goldman, fared better. He teamed with doubles partner Nick Feltes to make a deep run at the title. They dispatched a team from Nogales 6-1, 6-1 in the first round, then closed out Friday’s action with a 6-1, 6-2 win over a team from Lake Havasu.

In quarterfinal action on Saturday, Goldman/Feltes beat a squad from Sahuarita, 6-1, 6-3 to reach the Final Four. One step away from the State championship match, the Ironwood Ridge duo squared off against Paradise Valley. Getting off to a good start, Goldman/Feltes won the first set, 6-3. But then they lost the second set by an identical score. In high school tennis in Arizona, they don’t play the third set, instead opting for a tiebreaker up to 10 points. Paradise Valley won that, 10-7, and advanced to the championship match.

Also competing in D-II singles action were freshman Scarlett Bakken and senior Tiffany Luu of Canyon Del Oro. Luu cruised through her first two matches, dropping only one game in the process, before falling to one of the tourney’s favorites in the quarterfinals. Bakken lost her first-round match, 6-2, 6-2.

In Division II Girls’ Double action, the CDO team of Jordan Crawford and Camy Hansen of Canyon Del Oro fell to Estrella Foothills, 6-1, 6-3, while Amphi’s Leilani Ioane and Mi Meh lost to Cactus Shadows, 6-3, 6-0.

In D-II boys, Nathan Vandelkolk of Mountain View lost his first-round singles match to an opponent from Flagstaff High, 6-4, 6-0. The doubles team of Peter Pisciotta and Chase Linzey of CDO lost their opening match to Catalina Foothills, 6-0, 6-0.

In Division III boys action, Daniel Jung of Pusch Ridge lost his opening match to Willcox, 6-0, 6-0. His teammate, Charlie Cain, fared somewhat better, beating an opponent from Highland Prep, 6-1, 6-0, before losing a heartbreaker to Scottsdale Prep, 6-2, 4-6, 10-7. The Pusch Ridge Doubles team of Collin Tompkins and Luke Sheridan had a great first day, beating a squad from Gilbert Christian, 6-2, 6-2, before making an incredible comeback in their next match. After losing the first set, 6-1 to a team from Phoenix Country Day, they came back to win the second set, 7-5 and then the tiebreaker, 10-5. They would eventually fall in the quarterfinals to a squad from Scottsdale Prep, 6-1, 6-1.

On the girls’ side, Pusch Ridge’s Ashley Drake, playing singles, fell to Northwest Christian, 6-1, 6-1. The PR doubles team of Estelle Fetsis and Madi Van Holsbeke dispatched a team from Thatcher, 6-2, 6-1, before handling a team from Chandler Prep, 6-2, 6-2. The next day, Fetsis/Van Holsbeke got past a team from Duncan, 6-1, 6-2, before finally falling in the semifinals to a team from Phoenix Country Day, 6-1, 7-6. Pusch’s other doubles team—Ali Grammond and Lindsey Anthony—got past Northwest Christian in the first round, 6-1, 6-1, before falling to AZ College Prep by the exact same score in the second round.

Marana is the lone D-I team from the Northwest, and the Tigers were well represented. The girls’ doubles teams of Kendall Olsen and Hannah Hindman fell to Corona Del Sol in the first round, 6-2, 6-0, while Kayla Henson and Hailey Oldham lost to a pair of sisters from Desert Mountain, 6-0, 6-0. On the boys’ side, the doubles team of Ben Parry and Xavier Urias reached the second day, knocking off Red Mountain, 6-1, 6-1 and then Casteel 6-3, 6-1. They would fall in the quarterfinals to Brophy Prep, 6-2, 6-0. In singles action, Aaron Barton lost a 6-0, 6-1 match to Mountain Pointe, while William Parry dropped an excruciating 6-0, 4-6, 10-7 match to Scottsdale Horizon.

In the still-ongoing team competition, the Ironwood Ridge boys have a surprising second-round match at home today. The Nighthawks went on the road in the first round and came away with a 5-3 win at Flagstaff. They get to play at home against 15-seeded Notre Dame Prep, which upset the No. 2 seed Williams Field, 5-1, in the first round.

In its first-round match, Pusch Ridge was upset at home by St. David, 5-4.

In girls’ team action, both Canyon Del Oro and Marana lost in the first round, while D-II top seed Pusch Ridge beat Willcox, 5-0 and hosted a quarterfinal match against Chandler Prep last night at Hilton El Conquistador.