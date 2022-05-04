How Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Can Bring Back Ghost

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has now been officially confirmed to be the next release for the titanic first-person shooter franchise. Being a reboot of the iconic 2009 title of the same name, fans can expect to see many familiar returning characters and scenarios.

Given that Modern Warfare 2 is a sequel to the 2019 reboot of Modern Warfare, it can be inferred that many characters not featuring in the 2019 title will be given their time to shine within the upcoming sequel. Of all the classic characters that missed out on a feature within Modern Warfare’s campaign, it was the omission of fan-favorite character Ghost that many fans had a problem with. Fortunately, the mention of him in the final scene of the 2019 game and his Call of Duty: Warzone appearance make a return very likely.

What is Known About Modern Warfare 2





While the idea of a potential sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare has been quite frequently held within the Call of Duty community for some time, Modern Warfare 2 has recently been officially confirmed by Activision. Given the acclaim for 2019’s Modern Warfare, it is fair to say that news of a sequel has been met with joy by many fans of the franchise.

With a lot of the finer details of Modern Warfare 2 currently unknown, it is known that the game is slated to release sometime in the “fall of 2022.” A lot of what can be inferred as to the details of this upcoming sequel simply lay in what we already know about its predecessor. With Modern Warfare 2 being rumored to run on a brand-new game engine, it is safe to assume it will take inspiration from the same visceral IW engine that was used in Modern Warfare, with a focus on high fidelity and accurate sound design.





It has also been heavily rumored that Modern Warfare 2 will launch alongside a sequel to the massively popular Call of Duty Battle Royale Warzone. If the game is to launch alongside Warzone 2, it would be a clear statement of intent from Activision as to the intended scale and longevity of Modern Warfare 2. Confirmed to be developed by veteran Call of Duty studio Infinity Ward, it can also be inferred that Modern Warfare 2 will carry on many of the plot elements and character arcs from the established narratives of 2019’s Modern Warfare across its campaign and multiplayer modes.

Ghost in Modern Warfare





While there is huge potential for fan-favorite character Ghost to prominently feature within Modern Warfare 2, the capacity in which he appeared in 2019’s Modern Warfare must first be stated. Although it is true that Ghost did not appear physically within the campaign of Modern Warfare, he did feature as a playable operator within the game’s multiplayer, featuring quite heavily in Season 2 of Modern Warfare.

While retaining the iconic skull mask that made Ghost so appealing to players all the way back in 2009, the version of Ghost seen by fans in the 2019 reboot of the Modern Warfare series was different in many ways. The Ghost that featured in the multiplayer narrative of Modern Warfare acted in a much more cold and results-focused manner than the Ghost of the original titles, while also featuring much more gruff and monotone voice provided by new voice actor Jeff Leach, who has since left the franchise. Due to this departure, it is strongly rumored that Craig Fairbrass, the original voice for Ghost, will retain his role within the upcoming Modern Warfare 2.





What Ghost in Modern Warfare 2 Could Look Like





It is extremely likely that Ghost will feature in Modern Warfare 2’s campaign, given how the campaign of its predecessor ended. At the end of Modern Warfare’s campaign, it is revealed that Captain Price is forming the iconic Task Force 141, and even mentions classic characters John “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley by name. When looking at the original Modern Warfare trilogy, fans will know that Ghost did not appear until the second installment, giving further credence to his potential appearance in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2.





However, while the new Modern Warfare titles are reboot adaptations of their original source material, they do not follow the same story, and many important details of the original narrative are open to change. For example, the character of Gaz within the original Modern Warfare was that of an already established Lieutenant of the SAS, with Gaz’s adaptation in 2019’s Modern Warfare being only a Segregant with a wildly different appearance and demeanor.

Given the narrative freedom that this adaptation of the original story fosters, many fans would welcome a change to Ghost’s story in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2. Perhaps one of the largest elements of Ghost’s character within the original Modern Warfare 2 was the scarring betrayal by General Shepherd, which led to the deaths of both Ghost and partial protagonist Roach. With the death of Ghost being subject to countless fan conspiracy theories and even in-game mods that aim to keep Ghost alive, the direction in which Activision should take with Ghost in Modern Warfare 2 is clear to see.





If Ghost were to survive a potential betrayal within the new Modern Warfare 2, or even end up killing General Shepherd himself at some point in the reboot, fans would rejoice at finally being able to experience the flip side of what was otherwise an extremely sad and long-standing death. Not only would this provide a fantastic answer to a classic “what if” scenario that many fans have pondered, but it would allow Ghost to gain a wider scope of character development and involvement in future Modern Warfare titles that have been rumored for decades.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently in development.

