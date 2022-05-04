Insights on the Desktop Virtualization Global Market to 2026 – Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Desktop Virtualization Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Desktop Virtualization – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Desktop Virtualization estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR to reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Desktop Virtualization market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026

The Desktop Virtualization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.49% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 8.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Desktop Virtualization: An Overview

Benefits of Desktop Virtualization

Desktop Virtualization Technologies

Virtualization Services Hold a Promising Future

Desktop Virtualization: Market Overview and Outlook

Factors Driving Market Growth

Analysis by Technology Type: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, The Most Promising Market

World Desktop Virtualization Market by Technology (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Remote Desktop Services (RDS)

Analysis by Organization Size: SMEs Poised for High Growth

World Desktop Virtualization Market by Organization Size (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Large Enterprises, and SMEs

Analysis by Industry Vertical: IT & Telecom Emerges as the Largest Market

World Desktop Virtualization Market by Industry Vertical (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Supply Chain & Warehouse, Education & Entertainment, and Other Verticals

Desktop Virtualization Penetration Rate (%) by Select End-User (2020)

Regional Analysis: Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of Future Growth

World Desktop Virtualization Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Desktop Virtualization Market – Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario

The Start-up Environment

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

IT & Telecom Sector Race Ahead to Lure Multiple Service Providers with Virtualization

Mobile Virtualization: Buoyed by BYOD and Security Concerns

With BYOD Evolving into Mainstream Enterprise Concept, Opportunities Galore for Virtual Desktop Market

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022

Healthy Long Term Growth Anticipated for Desktop Virtualization from Financial Sector

Desktop Virtualization Market in Manufacturing

Uses of Desktop Virtualization in Healthcare

Desktop Virtualization Market in Energy Sector

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Registers Growth as Demand for Workplace Flexibility and Popularity of BYOD Increases

Challenges Facing the VDI Technology Market

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

DaaS Gaining Popularity with SMEs

New Trends in the Market

Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Desktop Virtualization Market

Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Proliferation of Cloud Computing Fosters Growth in Data Center and Desktop Virtualization Market

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Industrial Automation Scouts for Critical Productivity Enhancements through Virtualization

Innovation: A New Chapter for Windows Server

Challenges: Treading the Fine Line between Costs and Benefits

Slow Adoption of Desktop Virtualization

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

