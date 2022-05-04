Insights on the Desktop Virtualization Global Market to 2026 – Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Desktop Virtualization Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Desktop Virtualization – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Desktop Virtualization estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period.
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR to reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Desktop Virtualization market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026
The Desktop Virtualization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.49% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 8.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) –
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- Commvault Systems, Inc.
- DELL Technologies Inc.
- Ericom Software, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- NComputing Co. Ltd.
- Oracle Corporation
- Parallels International GmbH
- Red Hat, Inc.
- VMware, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Desktop Virtualization: An Overview
- Benefits of Desktop Virtualization
- Desktop Virtualization Technologies
- Virtualization Services Hold a Promising Future
- Desktop Virtualization: Market Overview and Outlook
- Factors Driving Market Growth
- Analysis by Technology Type: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, The Most Promising Market
- World Desktop Virtualization Market by Technology (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Remote Desktop Services (RDS)
- Analysis by Organization Size: SMEs Poised for High Growth
- World Desktop Virtualization Market by Organization Size (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Large Enterprises, and SMEs
- Analysis by Industry Vertical: IT & Telecom Emerges as the Largest Market
- World Desktop Virtualization Market by Industry Vertical (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Supply Chain & Warehouse, Education & Entertainment, and Other Verticals
- Desktop Virtualization Penetration Rate (%) by Select End-User (2020)
- Regional Analysis: Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of Future Growth
- World Desktop Virtualization Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Desktop Virtualization Market – Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027
- Competitive Scenario
- The Start-up Environment
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- IT & Telecom Sector Race Ahead to Lure Multiple Service Providers with Virtualization
- Mobile Virtualization: Buoyed by BYOD and Security Concerns
- With BYOD Evolving into Mainstream Enterprise Concept, Opportunities Galore for Virtual Desktop Market
- Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Healthy Long Term Growth Anticipated for Desktop Virtualization from Financial Sector
- Desktop Virtualization Market in Manufacturing
- Uses of Desktop Virtualization in Healthcare
- Desktop Virtualization Market in Energy Sector
- Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Registers Growth as Demand for Workplace Flexibility and Popularity of BYOD Increases
- Challenges Facing the VDI Technology Market
- Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- DaaS Gaining Popularity with SMEs
- New Trends in the Market
- Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Desktop Virtualization Market
- Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
- Proliferation of Cloud Computing Fosters Growth in Data Center and Desktop Virtualization Market
- Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses
- Industrial Automation Scouts for Critical Productivity Enhancements through Virtualization
- Innovation: A New Chapter for Windows Server
- Challenges: Treading the Fine Line between Costs and Benefits
- Slow Adoption of Desktop Virtualization
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvqx66
