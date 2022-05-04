Categories
Insights on the Desktop Virtualization Global Market to 2026 – Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Desktop Virtualization Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com


DUBLIN–()–The “Desktop Virtualization – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Desktop Virtualization estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR to reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Desktop Virtualization market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026

The Desktop Virtualization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.49% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 8.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) –

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Citrix Systems, Inc.
  • Commvault Systems, Inc.
  • DELL Technologies Inc.
  • Ericom Software, Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • NComputing Co. Ltd.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Parallels International GmbH
  • Red Hat, Inc.
  • VMware, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Desktop Virtualization: An Overview
  • Benefits of Desktop Virtualization
  • Desktop Virtualization Technologies
  • Virtualization Services Hold a Promising Future
  • Desktop Virtualization: Market Overview and Outlook
  • Factors Driving Market Growth
  • Analysis by Technology Type: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, The Most Promising Market
  • World Desktop Virtualization Market by Technology (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Remote Desktop Services (RDS)
  • Analysis by Organization Size: SMEs Poised for High Growth
  • World Desktop Virtualization Market by Organization Size (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Large Enterprises, and SMEs
  • Analysis by Industry Vertical: IT & Telecom Emerges as the Largest Market
  • World Desktop Virtualization Market by Industry Vertical (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Supply Chain & Warehouse, Education & Entertainment, and Other Verticals
  • Desktop Virtualization Penetration Rate (%) by Select End-User (2020)
  • Regional Analysis: Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of Future Growth
  • World Desktop Virtualization Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
  • World Desktop Virtualization Market – Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027
  • Competitive Scenario
  • The Start-up Environment
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • IT & Telecom Sector Race Ahead to Lure Multiple Service Providers with Virtualization
  • Mobile Virtualization: Buoyed by BYOD and Security Concerns
  • With BYOD Evolving into Mainstream Enterprise Concept, Opportunities Galore for Virtual Desktop Market
  • Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects
  • Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
  • Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022
  • Healthy Long Term Growth Anticipated for Desktop Virtualization from Financial Sector
  • Desktop Virtualization Market in Manufacturing
  • Uses of Desktop Virtualization in Healthcare
  • Desktop Virtualization Market in Energy Sector
  • Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Registers Growth as Demand for Workplace Flexibility and Popularity of BYOD Increases
  • Challenges Facing the VDI Technology Market
  • Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
  • DaaS Gaining Popularity with SMEs
  • New Trends in the Market
  • Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Desktop Virtualization Market
  • Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
  • Proliferation of Cloud Computing Fosters Growth in Data Center and Desktop Virtualization Market
  • Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses
  • Industrial Automation Scouts for Critical Productivity Enhancements through Virtualization
  • Innovation: A New Chapter for Windows Server
  • Challenges: Treading the Fine Line between Costs and Benefits
  • Slow Adoption of Desktop Virtualization

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvqx66



