James William Whitworth, 83, of Harned, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin.

He was born Oct. 1, 1938, in McDaniels, the son of the late Leslie and Mary Ermine Miller Whitworth. Bill retired from the United States Navy and as maintenance supervisor with Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He loved his job and enjoyed fishing, swimming, camping and boating.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Whitworth; a son, James William Whitworth; siblings, Thomas Earl, Francis Milton, Laymon, Raymond, David and Larry Whitworth.

Bill is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Lynnette (Gary) King and Jeannie Rene Shaw of Meade County; a stepson, Chuckie (Whitney) Williams of Harned; five grandchildren, Devin, Dylan, Amber, Josh and Gary Shannon; two stepgranddaughters, Helena and Molly; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lowell (Cheryl) Whitworth of Hardinsburg.

A memorial service is at 10:30 a.m. CDT Monday, May 9, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg with burial at 12:30 p.m. CDT Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. CDT Monday at the funeral home.