Jesse Lingard ‘makes decision to quit Man Utd’ after Ralf Rangnick snub in Brentford win

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard has decided to quit Old Trafford this summer, and he isn’t short of suitors across Europe. Lingard will leave United as a free agent once his contract expires on July 1 after a disappointing final season at the club highlighted by Monday’s snub against Brentford.
United were 3-0 victors in their final home game of the season, but Ralf Rangnick kept Lingard on the bench, denying him the chance to say farewell on the pitch for the last time. Instead, he granted Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic starts and opted for Edinson Cavani and Phil Jones off the bench.
According to The Mirror, the German’s decision ‘only soured’ his fractured relationship with Lingard. And the 29-year-old’s brother Louie took to Instagram shortly after the game to slam United, calling the club ‘classless’ after his 13 years of service.
The report claims his frustrations with game time have contributed to his desire to depart M16, and a ‘host’ of top clubs are vying for his signature. AC Milan, Juventus, PSG and Newcastle United are four parties credited with an interest, and two are understood to have held concrete talks.
United are ‘wasting their time’ trying to keep Lingard beyond this season because his treatment from the club has left him ‘disillusioned’. He will decide his next destination based on where he would have the best chance to return to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.
But his departure from Old Trafford is all but confirmed as he pursues a new challenge. Lingard could join Lee Grant, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani in leaving the club as a free agent in what will be a summer of change under incoming manager Erik ten Hag.
Lingard has made 232 appearances for United since making his debut in 2014 under Louis van Gaal, registering 35 goals and 17 assists. His most important contribution was scoring a stunning winner in the Red Devils’ 2016 FA Cup final triumph over Crystal Palace.
Newcastle could be an enticing proposition, considering the Magpies targeted him last summer before United’s £2.5million loan fee saw the deal collapse. Whoever he opts for as his next club, he will hope to divert his career back on track with regular minutes as a new era begins at United.
