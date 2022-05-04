John McGlynn joins Falkirk after Raith Rovers departure

John McGlynn has been appointed as League One club Falkirk’s new manager – just 24 hours after leaving Raith Rovers.
The 60-year-old has signed a two-year deal and will be assisted by Paul Smith, who teamed up with McGlynn in 2008 at Raith Rovers.
McGlynn – who won the title in Scotland’s third tier in 2009 – also managed Hearts and Livingston before joining Celtic’s backroom team under Ronny Deila and Brendan Rodgers.
“I’m delighted to be here,” he said. “It’s been out in the public domain for a little while so it’s not exactly breaking news, but we’re delighted to be at Falkirk.
“We appreciate the task in hand, as it’s a big job and a big football club, but we’re excited at the prospect of trying to get it back where we think it should belong.”
Smith added: “I had a short spell as a player here 30 years ago, so I know how big a football club this is. It’s up to John and myself to push on and try to get the team back up there.”
Raith meanwhile are searching for a new manager and said in a statement the club “will be starting the recruitment process with immediate effect”.
