Categories
Sports

John McGlynn joins Falkirk after Raith Rovers departure


John McGlynn has been appointed as League One club Falkirk’s new manager – just 24 hours after leaving Raith Rovers.

The 60-year-old has signed a two-year deal and will be assisted by Paul Smith, who teamed up with McGlynn in 2008 at Raith Rovers.

McGlynn – who won the title in Scotland’s third tier in 2009 – also managed Hearts and Livingston before joining Celtic’s backroom team under Ronny Deila and Brendan Rodgers.

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn celebrates with the SPFL Trust Trophy Final
Image:
McGlynn celebrates with the SPFL Trust Trophy

“I’m delighted to be here,” he said. “It’s been out in the public domain for a little while so it’s not exactly breaking news, but we’re delighted to be at Falkirk.

“We appreciate the task in hand, as it’s a big job and a big football club, but we’re excited at the prospect of trying to get it back where we think it should belong.”

Smith added: “I had a short spell as a player here 30 years ago, so I know how big a football club this is. It’s up to John and myself to push on and try to get the team back up there.”

Raith meanwhile are searching for a new manager and said in a statement the club “will be starting the recruitment process with immediate effect”.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.