John McGlynn joins Falkirk after Raith Rovers departure

John McGlynn has been appointed as League One club Falkirk’s new manager – just 24 hours after leaving Raith Rovers.

The 60-year-old has signed a two-year deal and will be assisted by Paul Smith, who teamed up with McGlynn in 2008 at Raith Rovers.

McGlynn – who won the title in Scotland’s third tier in 2009 – also managed Hearts and Livingston before joining Celtic’s backroom team under Ronny Deila and Brendan Rodgers.

Image:

McGlynn celebrates with the SPFL Trust Trophy





“I’m delighted to be here,” he said. “It’s been out in the public domain for a little while so it’s not exactly breaking news, but we’re delighted to be at Falkirk.

“We appreciate the task in hand, as it’s a big job and a big football club, but we’re excited at the prospect of trying to get it back where we think it should belong.”

Smith added: “I had a short spell as a player here 30 years ago, so I know how big a football club this is. It’s up to John and myself to push on and try to get the team back up there.”

Raith meanwhile are searching for a new manager and said in a statement the club “will be starting the recruitment process with immediate effect”.