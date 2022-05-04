M25 traffic latest: Four-mile queues after car collides with barrier on Dartford Crossing





One lane has been closed on the A282 southbound is closed between J31 on the M25 and J1A on the approach to the QE2 Bridge. Reports say a “car colliding with the barrier”, causing a multiple vehicle collision.

Essex Travel News, from Essex County Council and Essex Highways, said: “M25 slow clockwise from J29 (A127) to J31 (Thurrock) after an accident blocked one lane. “Also slow on the A13 Londonbound towards the M25 and on roads in Thurrock.” Essex Police said: “We have closed one lane whilst we deal with the incident, but be aware as this may effect the morning rush hour traffic.” The force said it had rushed to the scene after reports of a “car colliding with the barrier”. It asked drivers to be aware.

National Highways: East said at 6:49am lane one on the A282 southbound is closed between J31 on the M25 and J1A on the approach to the QE2 Bridge due to the multiple vehicle collision. The posted on Twitter: “Lane 1 of (4) currently closed on the #A282 southbound between J31 #M25 and J1A #A282 on the approach to the #QE2Bridge due to a multiple vehicle collision. “#TrafficOfficer on scene and recovery agents en route. Please allow extra time as delays are building.” The event is not expected to clear until between 9am and 9:15am.

As of 7:38am, the lane is open again, however eight miles of congestion remains. National Highways said: “Following the earlier collision, all lanes are now reopen on the#A282 southbound between J31 #M25 and J1A #A282 on the approach to the #QE2Bridge. “Please allow extra time for your journey as there are approx 8 miles of residual congestion and delays of around 35 mins.” MORE TO FOLLOW