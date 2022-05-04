Margarita Skriabina selected to compete at 2022 NCAA D-I Tennis – Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech seniorearned an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Women’s Individual Championship, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

With her selection, Skriabina joins Gabrielle Talaba and Felicity Maltby as the only players in program history to earn a bid to NCAA Division I Championships.

Hosted by the University of Illinois, 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams will descend upon Champaign for the conclusion of the 2022 NCAA Team Championships, May 20-22. The individual singles and

doubles portion of the competition runs May 23-28.

Skriabina and the Lady Raiders open play at the 2022 NCAA

Tournament on Friday afternoon when they clash with LMU. First serve from Berkeley, is set for Noon (CT)/10 a.m. (PT).





