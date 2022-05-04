Massive US Air Force Boeing KC-135 refueler spotted 4,700ft over England





Reports show a Boeing KC-135R was seen at close to 5,000 feet above ground. This was a US Air Force bomber refueler.

The plane was spotted while just south of Coventry. Twitter account DTY VirtualRadar reported a sighting at close to 6pm. This is a bot which tweets the location of mainly military aircraft flying over the UK. Its report was sent at 5.43pm.

It is understood to have entered service in 1957. This would make it one of the nine military fixed-wing aircrafts with 60 years of continuous service. Reports suggest these will continue to be used until around 2030. Renovation costs will increase up to this time.