Max Verstappen backed by Red Bull chief despite ‘silly’ Lewis Hamilton incident – ‘Unfair’

Verstappen is facing a different battle this season with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, and they have divided up the opening four race weekends with two victories apiece. The duo have produced entertaining contests without last year’s element of nastiness, but there is still time for that to creep in once the pressure begins to mount and the prizes edge closer.

Hamilton, meanwhile, trails massively off the pace in his porpoising Mercedes, with younger team-mate George Russell outshining him for the Silver Arrows. Next time out, F1’s star-studded grid head to Miami which is making it’s debut on the sport’s calendar and Hamilton claims to be nervous as he keeps fingers crossed for a remarkable turnaround.