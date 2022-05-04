Mrunal Thakur interview: Reveals ‘Surprising relationship status, disappointment over Jersey’s under-performance & effects of body shaming – Exclusive! – Times of India

Mrunal Thakur is bold and frank. Best, she is in a mood to talk. Is she single? Is she disappointed that ‘Jersey’ did not have high footfalls? What does she feel when trolls criticise her body type?

Is there anybody special in her life? Did it affect her when some users of social media said that her body is like a matka? Why did ‘Jersey’ underperform? See the video below for the FULL CONVERSATION:



Here are the excerpts:

What’s the feedback that you are getting about yourself on ‘Jersey’?

As an actor, it has been very fulfilling. The feedback has been overwhelming. Yesterday, I was crossing the road. A guy on a cycle stopped and shouted ‘Ma’am, your film has been good’.

What’s the best compliment you received?

Difficult to choose one. Let me tell you three: 1) Friends asked how I transformed into so many characters along the role’s curve? 2) My family says that this role reflects my mother. 3) Critics say that she has stood her ground in front of Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur.

How did you feel when ‘Jersey’ did not live up to expectations at the box-office?

It is disappointing, no doubt. But there have been many external reasons. Lekin haan, one does tend to feel low. Anyway, we will work harder next time. One more reason can be that the South version has been available on YouTube.

You are an insider. Maybe, you can explain this better. Every single producer is feeling scared today after ‘RRR’ and ‘KGF 2’ whether their stiff-in-the-making is going to be accepted or not…

Yes, but I really have no idea what the janta wants. Maybe people want to watch larger-than-life content. But an actor does not choose films. It is really mysterious. Even romantic films are not being made; I would love to explain the genre of romance.

Vidya Balan, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha have spoken against body shaming. Recently, you were subjected to comments like ‘your body is like a matka’…

I wrote back, but not because I wanted to hit back. I responded because I want the people who fall in my category to feel comfortable. I made an attempt to make this society a ‘chilled out’ place to live in. Do these people who comment against us work on themselves? No, they don’t.

It’s time that we stop looking for faults in people. The same, I think, happened with ‘Jersey’ which was actually a well-made film. Such things affect people. I know of many friends who have stopped coming out from their flats when someone just told them that they have too many pimples on their face.

I am not saying that we don’t need to work out. I am not saying that we don’t need to remain fit.

When you went to the US…

Oh yeah, they called me the Indian Kim Kardashian. And I liked it.

And when you returned…

It is really strange. Think of it, I am an Indian woman and I have an Indian body type. I am going to embrace it.

You had clarified about your rumours with Arijit Taneja. Are you really single at the moment?

I would let that remain a mystery. That’s for the people and you to find out.

What’s coming up next for you?

Next is a Telugu film debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Hanu Raghavapudi’s ‘Sita Ramam’. Then, I have a film opposite Abhimanyu Dassani ‘Aankh Micholi’, there’s another one opposite Ishaan Khatter called ‘Pippa’. I also have one with Aditya Roy Kapur, ‘Thadam’.