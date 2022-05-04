Patricia Maurine McCombs Fiedler: November. 23, 1927 – January 17, 2022

Patricia Maurine McCombs Fiedler

Patricia Maurine McCombs Fiedler, or Patti as she was known to family and friends, was born in Portland, Oregon, to Jay and Violet McCombs. Her family moved around Oregon for a few years prior to moving to Nordland, Washington, on Marrowstone Island when she was 10 years old. That move resulted in a love affair with Marrowstone Island that would continue until her death.

One building, in particular, figured very prominently in her life in the Nordland community. She attended the grade school run by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She enjoyed being a student there, so much so, that when presented with a chance to teach at that same school, due to staffing shortages caused by World War II, she took on the challenge. She had great memories of that time. Later, she and the teacher who came along after her, George Fiedler, were married in the school!

Eventually, Patti had five children: Melinda, Michael, Vicki, Vaun, and David. There were many moves and many jobs within Washington state over the years. She worked as a carhop at one of the first drive-in restaurants in College Place, Wash. She was an accomplished seamstress, both daughters recall special outfits that Patti made: mother and daughter look-a-like green-and-white checked skirts, and red-and-white ruffled Christmas dresses. Patti said the dresses were curtains when she was seen working on them. Patti did sewing for others to help augment the home income while the children were small. Later she spent a few years working as a clerk typist at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. One son feels he learned about pouring oil on the troubled waters of egos and irritations by listening to her stories from then. Speaking of stories, Patti certainly enjoyed telling stories and laughing!

She loved people! Possibly she collected as many special friends as she did because she was an only child. She could strike up a conversation with just about anyone, anywhere.

Patti was proud of all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The children, and grandchildren, who have devoted their lives to serving others held a special place.

Patti and George moved from Washington state to the Washington, DC area for a few years, but after the death of Patti’s father, Jay, they returned to the family place on Marrowstone Island. Patti and George were both very involved in community events, on the island and in the Port Townsend area. They were members of NAARA (Northwest Adventist Amateur Radio Association) and ARIES (Amateur Radio in Emergency Service). After returning to Marrowstone, they took on an ambitious project of having a house moved about 6 miles onto their property. At one point, they were hosting a gathering of hams at their newly moved house. One of the hams was the man who had been best man at their wedding, but had since been injured and was wheelchair-bound. He could not navigate up the temporary stairs, so a group of hams picked him up, wheelchair and all, to get him into the house. This experience was a major inspiration for the design of the convertible ramp system which George installed to the deck. They would take part in search-and-rescue training, and help coordinate communications during actual searches. They loved helping with the Port Townsend Bay Kinetic Sculpture Race.

George died in February 2017 and Patti later moved to Martha and Mary in Poulsbo. In her mind, she continued to visit the Nordland school, and her house on East Marrowstone Road.

Marrowstone Island was Mom’s home in both her childhood and her retirement, and the Nordland school held a place in her most cherished memories to the very end.

A Celebration of Patti’s life will be held at the Jefferson Better Living Center at 1505 Franklin Street, Port Townsend, from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022.