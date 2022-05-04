PGA Tour: Rory McIlroy reflects on potential changes to early-season schedule and impact on players







Rory McIlroy returns to action at the Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy believes it would be “selfish” to revamp the PGA Tour’s early-season schedule to benefit the world’s top players rather than its entire membership.

The PGA Tour discussed possible changes to its schedule during a Player Advisory Council meeting last month, including the potential of a lucrative series of events for the best players during the autumn period.

Golf Channel reported that the idea included a “core” schedule for the FedExCup from January to August, giving players the option of an extended break following the conclusion of this season, with the fall events then being used more for golfers to establish their status for 2023.

“You’ve got 200 and whatever members and you’re trying to keep everyone somewhat happy,” McIlroy said ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship.

Rory McIlroy is defending champion at the Wells Fargo Championship, having followed victories in 2010 and 2015 by winning last year’s contest

“Some guys really like to play in the Fall because they feel like they can get a real head start to the FedExCup. The top guys like to feel like they have time off to actually have an off-season and rest and prepare for the next season coming up.

“I guess it’s sort of trying to find a balance of that. It’s very hard for me to stand here and say I would like all the Fall events to go away and play three or four of these suggested tournaments that they’re thinking about, because that’s good for me but that’s not good for the entire membership.

“I have to try to look at things that are going to benefit the entire membership and the entire Tour and not just what benefits me and the top players. I think there’s enough programmes in place that benefit the top players right now, PIP programme, Comcast Top10, the FedExCup bonus pool.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Two of the world’s best players, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, take on the 14 Club Challenge. A 155-yard par three, a point for every green. However, if one player uses a club then both lose it. Two of the world’s best players, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, take on the 14 Club Challenge. A 155-yard par three, a point for every green. However, if one player uses a club then both lose it.

“All of those things are designed to funnel more money into the top players’ pockets. You play the best and the cream should rise to the top by the end of the year. I think the top players have gotten a lot of things our own way over the last couple of years and I think for us to talk about just taking the fall events away, for the guys that sort of need them and need those opportunities, would be very, very selfish.

“It’s a delicate balance, it always has been on the Tour and with a membership this big, because you’re trying to accommodate so many different people and so many different scenarios. It’s hard for me to say this is the way I would like the fall, because the way I would like the fall probably isn’t the common consensus among the members.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy produced a fabulous bunker shot at Augusta but was it better than Tiger Woods’ chip in 2005? Rory McIlroy produced a fabulous bunker shot at Augusta but was it better than Tiger Woods’ chip in 2005?

The former world No 1 appearance at TPC Potomac is his first PGA Tour start since posting a final-round 64 and securing a runner-up finish at The Masters, where Scottie Scheffler secured a maiden major title, with McIlroy hoping to continue that form going into his Wells Fargo Championship title defence.

“If anything, it gives me comfort knowing that my game is there,” McIlroy said. “No more expectation or pressure, I think that’s always there and that has always been there.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Masters winner Rich Beem believes that Rory McIlroy now understands how to play Augusta after his final round of 64. Former Masters winner Rich Beem believes that Rory McIlroy now understands how to play Augusta after his final round of 64.

“I got a lot of confidence from that round on Sunday, I did a lot of great things and it’s something to definitely build on over the next few weeks.”

McIlroy confirmed earlier in the week that he signed a “multi-year equipment extension” with TaylorMade Golf for his clubs and golf ball, having worked with the manufacturer since 2017.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

“Never once did it cross my mind to go to another manufacturer,” McIlroy explained. “It may have crossed my mind to go with no manufacturer and just sort of do my own thing, but at the end of the day that presents problems as well in terms of having the paradox of choice and there’s so much choice out there.

“At the end of the day, TaylorMade does make the best product in golf. I’m really happy with every single golf club in my bag. I feel like the golf clubs that I have right now are the golf clubs that I can use for the next three, four, five years and be very, very successful with them.”

Watch the Wells Fargo Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins Thursday with Featured Groups from 11.45am on Sky Sports Golf.