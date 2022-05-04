Categories
Celebrities

Phoebe Bridgers Revealed She Had An Abortion On Tour Last Fall After The Supreme Court Leak About Overturning Roe V. Wade


“Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

Last night, a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court suggested that the legislative body could soon overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 decision that recognizes the constitutional right to abortion.


Wldavies / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Since the news broke, many public figures have expressed their support for abortion rights online — including singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Earlier today, Phoebe shared “a big list of places you can donate to right now” to support abortion rights. She also shared her own recent abortion experience.

Phoebe Bridgers Revealed She Had An Abortion On Tour Last Fall After The Supreme Court Leak About Overturning Roe V. Wade

I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.

Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. https://t.co/jT0sk6CeNX


@phoebe_bridgers / Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images / Via Twitter: @phoebe_bridgers

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she stated.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Coachella

“I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy.”


Scott Dudelson / Getty Images for Coachella

“Everyone deserves that kind of access.”


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Billboard

“To all of you — to women and girls of Texas, afraid of being traumatized and hounded by predatory bounty hunters; to all women outraged by having our bodies’ rights taken by the state; and to all of you who are made vulnerable and subjected to shame because you have a uterus — I say: I see you,” she wrote.


Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

“Have courage. You are beautiful. You remind me of my daughters.”

Head here for more information on what possibly overturning Roe v. Wade might mean for the future of abortion rights in the United States.





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.