Police cordon off large area of Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester city centre





Officers have taped off the street and pavement outside Morrisons, Manchester Evening News reports. The nature of the incident is not currently clear. A witness told MEN a “large area” had been cordoned off by police. MORE TO FOLLOW

An eyewitness reportedly told the MEN that there were two cordons in place, one near Boots and Five Guys and the other one near Morrisons. There is also said to be blood visible within the cordon, the publication reported. Bus routes in the area have been diverted, with Go North West sharing an update on their Twitter.

They wrote: “Service Update: Due to police incident Piccadilly Gardens services are diverted via Dale Street Newton Street inbound to city only.” Transport for Greater Manchester shared an update: “ROAD CLOSED: Oldham Street, City Centre has been closed Back Piccadilly down to Piccadilly due to a police incident. “@FirstManchester, @StagecoachGM and @gnwbus services are diverting omitting Piccadilly. “Customers to use stops on Lever Street.